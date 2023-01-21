Quick Hits: Bengals Specialists Hope To Observe Super Anniversary Vs. No. 1 Bills; Practice Update; Callahan Colts' Candidacy Endorsed At Home

"Solid," Simmons said.

A No. 18 rank in Football Outsiders to outsiders is a bit jarring since the Bengals were eighth last year, No. 1 in 2019 and in the top ten five times from 2014-2021.

But they have been playing most of the season with a first-year punter (Drue Chrisman), a rookie long snapper (Cal Adomitis) and a second-year kicker in Evan McPherson.

"I can never remember any team that had it that young in those spots. That's not a lot of game experience," Simmons said. "The evolution of those three has grown and we've gotten progressively better. It started last year when we were missing guys like Akeem (Davis-Gaither). Trent Taylor just began returning punts (in the postseason) and we've gone through some kick returners with Chris Evans and now Trayveon (Williams).

"It's not how they do individually, but it's what they do collectively and sometimes that takes time."

When Simmons moved on from Bengals all-time punter Kevin Huber at the bye, they were next to last in net yardage. They have yet to lose with Chrisman punting and his net of 42.6 would tie him for ninth in the league if he had enough punts to qualify.

He'll also be punting to Hines, ninth in punt returns, for the Bengals' 27th-ranked punt cover team that has picked it up under Chrisman.

"They've got a lot of guys that can run and like to cause havoc," said safety Michael Thomas, the Bengals special teams captain. "We've had some rough patches, but we've been working on cleaning them up. It's been better lately and it has to be."

Simmons spent this week shoring up punt protection after the Ravens nearly caused tragedy last Sunday. "We've got a rookie snapper and rookie punter. Why wouldn't you rush us?" He noted in the back-to-back games Baltimore set up just two returns.

Thomas, the ten-season vet who serves as the punt team's personal protector, is a soothing figure back there. And a gutty one. When he limped off the field last Sunday, he made sure he was back on the field to protect the next punt. He's still go.

The big games have begun popping up the last month. Chrisman pumped one inside the 2 in Tampa Bay with a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter in the same game they were all over a fake punt. The next week in New England Chrisman handled miserable conditions stymying Marcus Jones and they almost got a blocked punt.

In Pittsburgh, Trayveon Williams set the team record with four special teams tackles, a record Davis-Gaither tied last week and he made a fifth but the roughing the kicker call on the Ravens wiped it out.