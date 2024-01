news

Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson each claimed their third straight Pro Bowl selection Wednesday night to put themselves in the rarified air of Bengaldom. Chase joins the Bengals' royal line of wide receivers with his third Pro Bowl berth in his third season to match Isaac Curtis, Cris Collinsworth, and A.J. Green. Hendrickson is now on the list with franchise icons Geno Atkins, Lemar Parrish, and David Fulcher as defenders who have been named to at least three straight Pro Bowls.