Bengals Sign John Jerry, Waive Rod Taylor

Jun 10, 2019 at 03:01 PM
170925-Jerry-John_stance (AP)
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photos

The Bengals today signed free agent G John Jerry and waived second-year G Rod Taylor.

Jerry (6-5, 340; University of Mississippi), a ninth-year player, entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2010. He has spent time with both the Dolphins (2010-13) and the N.Y. Giants ('14-17), playing in 121 career games (101 starts). He was not with an NFL team in 2018.

Taylor was a Bengals seventh-round draft pick in 2018. He spent all of last season on Reserve/Injured, after suffering a knee injury early in training camp.

Related Content

news

O-Line Frat Exults As Willie Anderson Called To Bengals Ring Of Honor

Anthony Munoz, the greatest Bengal of them all and an inaugural Ring of Honor member, is all smiles with word that fellow tackle Willie Anderson joins him on the Paul Brown Stadium façade when the second class is inducted the night of Sept. 29 in a Thursday game against the Dolphins.

news

Bengals Announce 2022 Ring of Honor Class

news

Big Willie Joins Munoz To Book End Bengals Ring Of Honor

Slimmed down Willie Anderson isn't the "Big Willie," of his size 54-56 playing days, as his 50-51 Ring of Honor suit jacket attests. But the triple E shoes haven't changed, which is just as well since he left one of the biggest footprints in Bengals history.

news

Game-Changer Isaac Curtis Blazes To Bengals Ring Of Honor

Decades before Joe Cool Burrow sauntered through the fourth quarter, willing and chilling them to a Super Bowl, Isaac Curtis was the coolest cat in the den of Bengals.

Advertising