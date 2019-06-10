Bengals Sign John Jerry, Waive Rod Taylor

The Bengals today signed free agent G John Jerry and waived second-year G Rod Taylor.
Jerry (6-5, 340; University of Mississippi), a ninth-year player, entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2010. He has spent time with both the Dolphins (2010-13) and the N.Y. Giants ('14-17), playing in 121 career games (101 starts). He was not with an NFL team in 2018.
Taylor was a Bengals seventh-round draft pick in 2018. He spent all of last season on Reserve/Injured, after suffering a knee injury early in training camp.