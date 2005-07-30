Bengals sign Hicks

Jul 29, 2005 at 08:00 PM

The Bengals today signed free agent offensive lineman Reese Hicks to a two-year contract.

Hicks (6-6, 310) attended Lebanon (Ohio) High School and played in college at Georgetown (Ky.) College, host school for Bengals training camp. He is classified as a first-year NFL player.

Hicks first entered the NFL in May of 2003 as a college free agent signee by the Cleveland. In 2004, he saw preseason action with San Diego and later was on the San Diego and Houston practice squads. He was signed by Denver as a free agent on Jan. 7 of this year, and was released by the Broncos on July 25.

He played 10 games with eight starts for the Scottish Claymores in NFL Europe in 2004. He has not yet seen regular season action in the NFL.

