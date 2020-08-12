Bengals Sign Defensive Tackle Mike Daniels

Daniels (6-0, 310), a ninth-year player out of the University of Iowa, originally was a fourth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2012. He spent his first seven seasons with Green Bay, before joining Detroit for one year in 2019. In 111 career games, he has 211 tackles, 30 sacks and two FFs, and he also earned a Pro Bowl nod in the 2017 season.