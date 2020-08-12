Bengals Sign Defensive Tackle Mike Daniels

Aug 12, 2020 at 09:14 AM
191013-Daniels-Mike_rush (AP)
Paul Sancya/AP Photos

The Bengals today signed free agent DT Mike Daniels to a one-year contract.

Daniels (6-0, 310), a ninth-year player out of the University of Iowa, originally was a fourth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2012. He spent his first seven seasons with Green Bay, before joining Detroit for one year in 2019. In 111 career games, he has 211 tackles, 30 sacks and two FFs, and he also earned a Pro Bowl nod in the 2017 season.

Photo Gallery | Mike Daniels Through The Years

A look at the newest member of the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive tackle Mike Daniels. Daniels spent the 2019 season with the Detroit Lions. Prior to joining Detroit, Daniels spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2013, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
1 / 13

Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2013, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/AP Photos
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) looks on during the NFL Pro Bowl football game on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
2 / 13

Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) looks on during the NFL Pro Bowl football game on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) charges off the line of scrimmage during a NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, August 23, 2012 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Jasienski)
3 / 13

Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) charges off the line of scrimmage during a NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, August 23, 2012 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Jasienski)

Paul Jasienski/AP Photos
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Detroit. (Ryan Kang via AP)
4 / 13

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Detroit. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/AP Photos
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) gets set during an NFL football game San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (Ryan Kang via AP)
5 / 13

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) gets set during an NFL football game San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford drops back with Green Bay Packers' Mike Daniels rushing during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
6 / 13

Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford drops back with Green Bay Packers' Mike Daniels rushing during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) celebrates his sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second of an NFL football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
7 / 13

Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) celebrates his sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second of an NFL football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP Photos
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) in action during an NFL NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, January 16, 2016, in Glendale, AZ. (Tom Hauck via AP)
8 / 13

Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) in action during an NFL NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, January 16, 2016, in Glendale, AZ. (Tom Hauck via AP)

Tom Hauck/AP Photos
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) celebrates a quarterback sack with the Packers defensive end Datone Jones during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
9 / 13

Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) celebrates a quarterback sack with the Packers defensive end Datone Jones during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Photos
DT Mike Daniels (76)
10 / 13

DT Mike Daniels (76)

Scott Boehm/AP Photos
Defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) of the Green Bay Packers sets for play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers December 21, 2014 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
11 / 13

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) of the Green Bay Packers sets for play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers December 21, 2014 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt/AP Photos
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) warms up before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013 in San Francisco, CA. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
12 / 13

Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) warms up before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013 in San Francisco, CA. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Tom Hauck/AP Photos
Green Bay Packers' Mike Daniels (76) reacts after a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
13 / 13

Green Bay Packers' Mike Daniels (76) reacts after a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez/AP Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Conversation: Zac Taylor Preps For '24: 'You Learn Something New Every Year'

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has already switched gears into the offseason as he delves into reviewing his team while re-assuming his role as chauffeur for his four children. Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson caught Taylor on the horn one dinnertime this week in between drop-offs for basketball practice as he reflected on 2023 and 2024.
news

Way Too Early: Game-by-Game Matchups For Bengals 2024 Schedule

The NFL won't match the teams with dates until mid-May and it may be way too early to look at the Bengals' 2024 schedule. But ...
news

Bengals Re-Sign Offensive Tackle

The Bengals today re-signed OT Devin Cochran to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Ted Karras Wins Nationwide's Charity Challenge

Thanks to a strong showing of support by "Who Dey Nation," Cincinnati Bengals' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Ted Karras captured the top prize in this year's Charity Challenge. 
Advertising