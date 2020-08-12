Bengals Sign Defensive Tackle Mike Daniels

The Bengals today signed free agent DT Mike Daniels to a one-year contract.
Daniels (6-0, 310), a ninth-year player out of the University of Iowa, originally was a fourth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2012. He spent his first seven seasons with Green Bay, before joining Detroit for one year in 2019. In 111 career games, he has 211 tackles, 30 sacks and two FFs, and he also earned a Pro Bowl nod in the 2017 season.
A look at the newest member of the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive tackle Mike Daniels. Daniels spent the 2019 season with the Detroit Lions. Prior to joining Detroit, Daniels spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers.