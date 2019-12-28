Bengals Sign C Trey Hopkins To Contract Extension

The Bengals today signed C Trey Hopkins to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2022 season.
A fourth-year player out of the University of Texas, Hopkins was originally a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2014. He spent most of his first three seasons on Cincinnati's practice squad, before becoming a regular contributor along the offensive line over the last three seasons. He has played in 45 career games, with 36 starts, and has seen time throughout his career at all three interior offensive line positions. This season, he has served as the team's No. 1 center and started all 15 games.
Hopkins had been on a one-year contact that was set to expire at the end of the league year, on March 18.