E. RUTHERFORD, N.J. _ The Bengals got that quick start Sunday here at MetLife Stadium when they scored on two Joe Burrow third-down touchdown passes in the first quarter.

But it was the last drive of the game they wanted to talk about as they savored their first win of the year, what wide receiver Tyler Boyd called "a must-have," 27-12 win over the Jets with the unbeaten Dolphins looming at Paycor Stadium Thursday night.