Bengals Sign Brady Sheldon To Roster, Waive Anthony Zettel

Dec 17, 2019 at 02:14 PM
190823-Sheldon-Brady_action (AP)
Matt Ludtke/AP Photos

The Bengals today signed LB Brady Sheldon from the practice squad to the active roster, and waived DE Anthony Zettel.

Sheldon, a first-year player out of Ferris State University, was originally a college free agent signee of the Oakland Raiders. He spent all of 2017 with the Raiders and played in two games (no statistics), before later spending time on the Browns' and Packers' practice squads. He was signed to the Bengals' practice squad on Nov. 5.

Zettel, a fourth-year player, played in four games for the Bengals this season, and recorded five tackles.

