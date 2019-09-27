Bengals Sign Bellamy To Practice Squad

The Bengals today signed free agent DE Davin Bellamy to the practice squad.
Bellamy (6-5, 259), a first-year player from the University of Georgia, was originally a college free agent signee of the Houston Texans in 2018. He spent all of last season on Houston's practice squad and was with the team through the '19 preseason before being waived on final cuts.
Bellamy fills the open practice squad spot created on Wednesday, when the Bengals signed CB Greg Mabin to the active roster from the practice squad.