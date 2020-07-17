Bengals Senior Duo Gets Plenty Of Attention From Voters in Grinding Hall of Fame Process  

Odds are both the late Ken Riley and his 1981 Super Bowl Bengals teammate Ken Anderson are making a trip to Canton next month in a field of 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame senior candidates. Certainly at least one of them. And evidence suggests they are not traveling incognito to the voters.

But that's when the hard part starts.

"Maybe I'm an optimist," says ESPN's Jeff Legwold, a member of the Hall's nine-member senior committee and estimable Broncos beat man. "But I think both these guys will have gold jackets at some point. But the senior process is brutal and painful."

Rick "Goose" Gosselin, another senior voter, sketched out just how brutal and painful in this week's story on Talkofffamenetwork.com headlined "Exploring the abyss that is the senior pool of HOF candidates."

The good news is that Gosselin made Anderson his quarterback and Riley one of his two cornerbacks on his team of 25 seniors that deserve Hall discussion. And Anderson scrambling out of the pocket is the picture leading the story.

Plus, the committee realizes just how egregious it is that after 52 years of pro football, left tackle Anthony Munoz is the only Bengal in the Hall. Just ask Legwold, who faced a similar problem with the Broncos before his extensive research paved the way for guys like Floyd Little and Terrell Davis.

"The Bengals to me, that's an anomaly. They've been to Super Bowls," Legwold says. "It's not like they're a team not participating in the big game and that's usually the first sort of item on the list. OK, a team doesn't have a lot of Hall-of-Famers, you go right to the playoffs, championships and Super Bowls and see where they stand and they have that box. They've at least been in there."

The bad news is The Goose, the long-time Cowboys chronicler who broke news and trends that turned into books, says he could have gone five deep at each spot.

For every Kenneth Allan Anderson in Cincinnati, there is a Larry Brown in Washington running the rock for the Over-the-Hill Gang into the Super Bowl, an all-time AFL guard in Ed Budde deployed on the Kansas City line in two of the first four Super Bowls, and a Ron Kramer blocking the Lombardi sweep in Green Bay.

For every Kenneth Jerome Riley in Cincinnati there is an NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Randy Gradishar anchoring the Orange Crush in Denver, a Purple People Eater in Minnesota by the name of Jim Marshall and, yes, a prolific interceptor and pure cornerback like Riley, in Dallas, where Everson Walls is the only corner to lead the NFL in interceptions three times.

"There are 26 established NFL franchises," says Gosselin, excluding the expansion teams born near the turn of the century. "And each one has three-to-five players that their people say are no-brainers."