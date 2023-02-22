Bengals Salute Inspiration Of Cincinnati Innovator Candice Matthews Brackeen

"Only 88 black women in the country had ever raised any venture capital and I was one of those women," Matthews Brackeen says. "It was jarring to me. But it gave me a challenge. It gave me something to fix.

"I wanted to fix that challenge for not just black women in town, but for any minority group."

She put her University of Cincinnati economics degree to work and found interested minorities. Her "meet-up" of 11 black men and women at a downtown Cincy bar caught the attention of Dhani Jones, the retired Renaissance Bengals middle backer who counts investing as one of his passions and would eventually become her co-founder.

"He was just looking. As a self-proclaimed Montessori Kid, he finds out a little bit about everything," Matthews Brackeen says. "He uses his voice. He's great at gathering people. I was grateful to have him at the beginning of the company."

Jones left after about a year-and-a-half into the project. But not before a meeting at his home, where they decided to move from a meet-up to an "accelerator," which was basically a forerunner of what became the company's boot camps that help tech companies led by minorities to grow their businesses with projects focused on branding, designing, marketing and hiring, as well as financials.

Lightship became the first such company to get a grant from the state of Ohio and when the pilot programs took off to the tune of $2.2 million of venture (one company got acquired, another got a huge investment from MasterCard and the third went into 27 countries), she was on her way.

The company is now in a half dozen Ohio cities (including her hometown of Toledo), as well as Tulsa, Okla., Milwaukee, Detroit and North Miami, Fla. It was particularly meaningful when a Tulsa group reached out as the city observed the 100th anniversary of the Black Wall Street Massacre.

"At the time it was the Wall Street of the center of the country and it was businesses owned by black people and they lost all that 100 years ago," Matthews Brackeen says. "There's a fantastic foundation there that reached out to us and asked if we could apply to do work there.

"We won that project. We fell in love with the city and the people and their ability to persevere through something pretty challenging. Black Wall Street was actually burned down twice. Now we're part of that work bringing back black-owned businesses to town, but specifically for us, tech businesses."

She saved her biggest recruit for her adopted hometown when Lightship won the rights to Black Tech Week. The annual event in Miami drew hundreds in what had become a vital networking component for the emerging ventures, but it needed a new venue to continue.