Bengals Roster Moves: CB Placed on Reserve/Injured List

The Bengals today placed S Tycen Anderson on the Reserve/Injured list.
Anderson, a second-year player out of the University of Toledo, suffered a left knee injury in Sunday's game at San Francisco.
The Bengals today signed WR Kendric Pryor to the practice squad.
The Bengals today signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.