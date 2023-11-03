Bengals Roster Moves: CB Placed on Reserve/Injured List

Nov 03, 2023 at 09:16 AM

The Bengals today placed S Tycen Anderson on the Reserve/Injured list.

Anderson, a second-year player out of the University of Toledo, suffered a left knee injury in Sunday's game at San Francisco.

