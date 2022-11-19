Bengals Roster Moves: DJ Reader Activated, Punter and Wide Receiver Elevated for Week 11

The Bengals today returned DT DJ Reader to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, the team elevated P Drue Chrisman and WR Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game at Pittsburgh.
Reader had been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 29 with a knee injury. He was designated for return from the Reserve/Injured list and cleared to practice on Monday.
Chrisman and Irwin are both classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, they automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.