Bengals Roster Look: Draft Class As Advertised In NFL Debut

LINEBACKERS (9)

Germaine Pratt (5), Joe Bachie (4), Markus Bailey (4), Akeem Davis-Gaither (4), Logan Wilson (4), Keandre Jones (2), Shaka Heyward (R), Jaylen Moody (R), Tyler Murray (R).

Pratt and Wilson watched and Davis-Gaither, having a terrific camp, played only five snaps as a captain. Maybe the toughest room to crack because they usually keep just five and you get there quickly with special teams vets Bailey and Bachie. It's believed not to be a major injury, but Bachie left with a chest issue.

It just seems like there is so much talent on the line and secondary that it would be hard to see them going short at one of those spots to add a sixth backer for special teams. Bachie had the lone teams tackle by a backer Friday, but veteran practice squadder Jones' speed always shows up. He had four tackles and one for a loss playing nearly half the snaps.

SECONDARY (16)

S Michael Thomas (10), CB Chidobe Awuzie (7), CB Mike Hilton (7), CB Sidney Jones IV (6), S Nick Scott (5), CB Jalen Davis (4), S Tycen Anderson (2), S Dax Hill (2), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (2), S Yusuf Corker (1), CB Allan George (1), S Jordan Battle (R), CB D.J. Turner II (R), CB D.J. Ivey (R), S Larry Brooks (R), CB Marvell Tell III (R).

The kids came out Friday. Anderson is the feel-good story of camp after last season's empty rookie year. He flashed his speed with two picks (one he took to the house) and he was active in the run game. PFF rated him Cincy's best defensive player, tops in coverage and fourth on the run. Usually they keep four safeties, so if Anderson keeps stacking games, then he has turned that into a battle behind the starters Scott and Hill.

The third-rounder Battle did what you'd thought he'd do. The Alabama vet, plagued by a hamstring problem early in camp as he takes off a few pounds, showed up when the lights came on. He was conditioned enough to play a unit-high 50 plays and batted down a goal-line pass while he chased down a tackle for loss when he kept running on his back-side blitz.

The drafted cornerbacks also delivered after such a strong early training camp. The second-rounder Turner continued to cover everything on his 42 snaps. PFF had him allowing just six yards on three catches and five targets. He had a particularly strong snap against Packers wide receiver Christian Watson, a 2022 second-rounder. He chased him down in the flat for a yard loss and added a pass defensed on a Sean Clifford bomb where he had his head turned in plenty of time.

The seventh-rounder Ivey had a rookie moment when he appeared to undercut a route instead of settling for a tackle and helped give up the longest play of the night, a 47-yard pass. But he played physical and long on his 23 run plays, where PFF rated him the Bengals' best run defender on 3-for-3 tackling.