Bengals Rookie Minicamp Quick Hits

When the Bengals gathered their rookies for the first time on the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields Friday, the only veteran on the roster who worked was punter Drue Chrisman as he begins his quest to win the punting job owned by Kevin Huber these past 13 years.

"I grew up watching him as a kid," said the affable Chrisman, still commuting the 30 minutes to Cincinnati these days from Lawrenceburg, Ind., like he did when he went to La Salle High School.

"He's been great from day one. He's even given me some extra cleats if I need them. He's been a great asset to me and my career. Everybody wants a job. There's only so many out there."

Chrisman was in last season's undrafted free agent class after his booming career as one of the best Ohio State punters ever. But his rookie season never got off the ground after he broke his hand before training camp.

He bounced on and off the practice squad but he was here long enough to pick up more than shoes from Huber and get into training camp's punting competition chaired by Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons.

"He's a very good directional punter. One of the best," Chrisman said. "I'd go to the games with my dad and I'd watch him at halftime. He'd paint the sidelines. He's still doing it today. That's the thing that Darrin loves and I strive to do that."

Chrisman can't count how many Bengals games he went to with his dad before he signed. Plenty of them. He played quarterback and made sure to watch Carson Palmer and then Andy Dalton throw at halftime. When he had Tommy John surgery in high school on his throwing arm, he turned to punting and began to watch Huber at halftime.

Now he's competing against him in a derby that is a first for both.

"In high school I didn't know what I was doing. I was just kicking the ball hard," Chrisman said. "I tried out for quarterback and when I was the backup they made me the punter as a little token. When I went to Ohio State, I was the only punter on scholarship, so it was pretty tough for a walk-on to make it."

On Friday, Chrisman met the guy he'll be tethered to during camp. Pittsburgh's Cal Adomitis, the consensus top long snapper in the country and one of the Bengals' top undrafted rookies, took his first spins with Chrisman as he begins his own roster battle with a veteran that's been here almost as long as Huber in Clark Harris.

"There's only 32 jobs like it in the word," Chrisman said. "Take it day by day."

The other vet that took part in the minicamp on a tryout basis, cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, won a job when the Bengals signed him after the workout and classified him as a rookie because it's his first NFL contract.