Bengals Reps Give Thumbs-Up To NFL's Accelerator Program

He was particularly impressed with the appearance of Marvin Ellison, the African-American CEO of Lowe's and one of four minority Fortune 500 CEOs. They also got a chance to speak to him in small groups.

"He did a great job talking about his career and how he became a CEO using some leadership tools for guys to use," Brown said. "It's nice to hear some of the people who are outside football kind of go through some of the same things we do in our business."

Walters was struck by the diverse swath of team executives that gathered in Atlanta, from owners to team presidents to general managers, with the hope every cell could expand its list of contacts.

He particularly enjoyed being inside the actual owners' meeting, as well as Colts head coach Frank Reich's wide-ranging talk that covered preparing for a head coach's interview to what the first 90 days for a head man are going to look like to being one of the faces of the franchise. It reminded him why he has so much respect for his own boss, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who is also the offensive play caller.

"To see the key decision-makers and how they work, that gave me some insight and enlightened me and really gave me a new-found respect for that," Walters said. "And all the things a head coach has to do. It gave me a new- found respect for Zac. He, along with (offensive coordinator) Brian (Callahan) still has a huge part of this offense, scripting, calling plays. He's got a ton on his plate and he manages it well.

"When you're in it, you don't put yourself in that head coach's seat," said Walters, a two-time collegiate offensive coordinator who was once of the five finalists for the Broyles Award given annually to the nation's top assistant coach. "But in this setting, we were able to break into small groups and talk about different scenarios and things we might do differently and how we would manage it, which was very insightful and helpful."

Both Walters and Brown gave the league a thumbs-up for execution and effort. But they were quickly back from the workshop into the shop working.