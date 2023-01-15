Bengals-Ravens: A Wild Card Of Matchups With Ja'Marr Chase's Strength And DJ Reader's Push In AFC North Scrum

You've been able to write him in for anything from seven to ten catches for at least 50 or more yards no matter the circumstances or defenses. He's had a high of 132 yards (the day he hurt his hip in New Orleans on Oct. 16) and a low of 50 against these Ravens in the Oct. 9 last-snap loss. But Burrow keeps looking for him no matter the coverage.

Humphrey played all the snaps last week and Pro Football Focus says he gave up just a 20-yarder to Chase after giving him two catches for 19 yards in October. In the one game Humphrey played against him last year, he gave up 165 of Chase's 201 yards, PFF said, and he's one of the guys Chase shrugged off on his 82-yard YAC touchdown.

"Marlon is a really strong dude. His strength does not affect Ja'Marr and that shows me Ja'Marr is really strong," Houshmandzadeh says.

If Burrow is Joe Cool, don't underestimate the chill of the New Orleans native Chase. If your game is trying to frustrate him and get him mad, he's got his own stone-cold-breezy-from-the Big-Easy-style. After grabbing eight balls for 86 yards last week and knocking out the Ravens with a 26-yard go-ball touchdown, Chase ho-hummed it all this week. Even Smith's curious shot on him after an incompletion in the end zone and the lack of flags.

"He did that on purpose. That's all right, we've got something for that … He's the only one doing messy stuff," Chase said last week. "I haven't been getting any calls since the Tampa (Dec. 18) game. I'm one of the best receivers in the league. I should be able to get the calls … The last time I went to even talk to the ref, I went off on him (in) the Tampa game and it didn't go well. I just stopped talking to them. They don't even help anymore."

Chase was unphased by what the Ravens were doing in the secondary. Cornerback Daryl Worley, 6-1, 205 pounds, muscled it up, but he's the guy Chase beat for the go ball.

"The only people that are physical is their upfront. It's not really coming from the secondary and stuff. It's coming from the upfront and linebackers," Chase said. "The corner from the last game (Worley), he was trying to be a little physical even though he was like a safety/linebacker at corner. That was the only person really trying to be physical at the line of scrimmage. Being physical plays into my strength by winning at the top of the route."

Houshmandzadeh agrees after spending the last few years working with college receivers getting ready for the draft.