Quick Hits: Bengals Plan "To Fire Away Again," In Search Of Big Plays; Rainy Day Thoughts; Mixon Leads Efficient Backs; Building Blocks Prepping For Ravens

THIRD DOWN FOCUS: One of them has got to be third down. The Bengals finished fourth in third-down conversions last year, but whiffed on 13 of 15 in Cleveland. Even more frustrating is they couldn't make five of four yards or less. Taylor focused on the two third-and-ones in the first half, one a short and high pass to tight end Irv Smith where the ball sailed out of Burrow's hand and the other a no-gain for running back Joe Mixon.

"We had a quick game of throw in the rain, and it was just sloppy. The throw and the catch were just tough. We had another third-and-1 where we ran it and just didn't quite get off quick enough and able to sustain that first down," Taylor said. "Big picture, there's a lot of confidence in our room that we're going to be just fine. It's the first game. We won't make too much out of it. Wished we would have had more success, should have had more success, and we didn't, and you've got to give credit to Cleveland. They came out ready to play. They had a great plan, their players executed it, and they deserved that Week 1 win."

MIXON LEADS BACKS: With his 4.3 yards per on 13 carries. Mixon drew praise from his coaches. So did the other two running backs for their pass blocking, Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans.

"I thought the backs played well, yesterday, I thought they gave us enough in protection," Taylor said. "I thought Joe Mixon ran the football really hard. He had a really good game for us and gave us what we needed. I thought those guys did a good job executing in all the phases that we need them to in terms of offense."

NIXING NARRATIVE: Callahan shot down two emerging narratives. No, he said, the offense wasn't rusty because Burrow practiced only six times leading up to the opener.

"I did not feel that way going into the game (of needing more work)," Callahan said. "I did not feel like we were off in any way, shape, or form leading up to the game. In practices and then in the game. I do think the weather threw it off quite a bit. Not to make an excuse for it, but I think that was a large part of it."

Or that the offense, along with not having Burrow for 34 days, suffered not playing in a preseason game. Which they haven't in basically the last four preseasons