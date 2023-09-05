The Conversation: Bengals Officially Turn To Mike Hilton:  'I Kind Of Feel Like I Was A Captain Before I Got This Honor' 

GH: What do you think a captain's role is?

MH: Be that vocal guy. Be that vocal guy that can keep everybody laser focused even when things are bad. A guy they look to, to make big plays in big situations. I feel like I fit that bill perfectly for this team and the guys that voted me as captain.

GH: You're the only one of the six who is a new captain here.

MH: I'm the newbie of the captain group.

GH: Why now do you think?

MH: The time was right. Ever since I came over here two years ago I

feel like I've been a big piece of this turnaround and the guys felt the same way. Going into my third year here, the guys respect me and know what I bring to the table. It was set up to happen this year it seems like.

GH: How different is it from when you woke up this morning? Is it suddenly different now that you're a captain?

MH: No, not really. I kind of feel like I was a captain before I got this honor. I'm not going to do anything differently. The team sees me as a guy they lean on. That's who I am. I'm going to be a playmaker. I'm going to be a vocal leader. You've got to keep the guys rallied and settled down. I'm not going to do anything differently. I'm just going to be myself.

GH: Your fellow defensive captains, nose tackle DJ Reader and left end Sam Hubbard, are back for another term.

MH: Two of the best in the biz. They've been around it longer than me. I have a lot of respect for those guys and obviously the locker room does also. Being a part of the defensive captain crew with those guys, it's a big honor.

GH: We've talked about your dad before. He's a military guy and he's the guy that formed your character.

MH: Definitely. You know, he wasn't just a very strict guy. He kept us in line. He always just told me and my brother how to get active in the community and be a leader no matter what you're doing. Playing football or working a regular nine-to-five. Just lead by example. Just be the person that the organization wants to rally around.

GH: Your dad was an electronics expert in the Navy. Did he ever make captain? Do you outrank him now?

MH: No, he wasn't a captain. I'm pretty sure when I call him today we'll have that discussion.

GH: Are you going to make him call you 'Captain?'