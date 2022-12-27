Bengals Offensive Line Looks To Keep The Good Times Rolling With Next Man Up

Quick scouting report: Extremely bright (graduated in three years from Kansas). Not known as a power player, but athletic. Ran his 40-yard dash coming into the 2020 draft in 5.17 seconds. Durable. Started all 48 games at Kansas and his one major injury in the pros came before the 2021 training camp.

And the Bengals feel set enough on the O-line with a pair of 2021 draft picks they continue to be high on as possible tackles (Jackson Carman and D'Ante Smith) that when they put Collins on injured reserve they may fill the roster spot with another position.

"Huge loss. I feel so bad. To see La'el go through that, how he overcame being out through training camp and overcoming some injuries," Anderson says. "I think the Bengals are fortunate (Adeniji) has some game experience and played in some big moments. That's really what it is. Can your young guys play in big moments? That's what he's been doing. He went in there Saturday and you didn't hear about him. It's all about confidence. I think his confidence is getting back with him playing tackle. He's a natural tackle.

"When I signed in Baltimore I started out as the third tackle," said Anderson of his last NFL season in 2008 when he signed the week of the opener. "It got me into a rhythm with the offense. It got me acclimated to being in the huddle with those guys. You're not just a guy behind the bench coming into play. I think that's going to help him."

Andrew Whitworth, the multiple Pro Bowl left tackle Anderson mentored, was here that Ring of Honor night as an Amazon analyst and while paying homage to his big brother he also checked in with his younger sibling Collins, another in the line of LSU tackles. On Monday Whitworth said the Collins injury isn't going to get him to backtrack from his pronouncement on last week's show that the Bengals are his favorite to repeat as AFC champs.