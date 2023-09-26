Quick Hits: Bengals O-Line Stands In; Joe Mixon Shows Up; Stat Check

"Our skill guys are going to bust out the big plays and we have to hold up our end of the bargain," Karras said. "They're going to break some defenses down. We did all right. We gave him a cheap one in the middle of the second quarter (as Donald beat Volson inside). I need to get over to him more. But he didn't ruin the game, which he can do.

"You'd like to do a little bit better. And 19 points, I think that's a little bit sloppy for us. We owe a higher standard than that. I think six hits is too many with this unit. Obviously, that's a special player over there. We did enough to win, corralling him, but there's a few plays when we look back that we could have done some better things… The old (George) Halas rule. Hold them to 20 or fewer. We won with 19, but we can get more.

Karras didn't see any signs that Burrow's right calf was hurting, only that he wanted to play.

"He was adamant all week, and to stay physically and emotionally ready to go, that's who he is and I think we did enough around him to win. He really did a great job. He had great command. I didn't see him grimace at all. He was moving around enough."

No rest for the wicked. Karras quickly invoked the name of the Titans Pro Bowl tackle Jeffery Simmons, Sunday's foe in Tennessee (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) coming off a two-hurry game in Cleveland.

"We're going to have another great D-tackle we're going against this week in (Jeffery) Simmons. Obviously, a different style," Karras said.

JOLTIN' JOE: Burrow was his clutch back-against-the-wall self and Pro Bowl sacker Trey Hendrickson was a monster with two sacks, 1.5 more lost by penalty, seven hurries, and 10 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

But the guy who probably had people talking around the water cooler Tuesday morning was running back Joe Mixon. Mixon scored their only touchdown with a quick, powerful 14-yard run and he had the ESPN booth buzzing with his jump cut between tight end Drew Sample and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and the ensuing second effort that converted a fourth-and-one to keep the clock ticking under 11 minutes with a 16-9 lead.

The road got tough later in the game as the Bengals built a ten-point lead and the Rams loaded up for the run. But Mixon's 65 yards on 19 carries also helped keep Donald at arm's length.