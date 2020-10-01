Bengals Notebook: While offense searches for I.D., Joe Burrow Finds His: 'I'm' Always Going To Try To Make A Play'

"My style of play, I'm going to get hit. You know I'm going to try to extend the play as much as I can, and that's something that I'm going to have to live with and I've lived with it," Burrow said before Wednesday's practice. "I understand that's going to happen."

Head coach Zac Taylor has pinned four of those eight sacks on the offensive line. Burrow says a couple of them belong to him and one of those belong Taylor himself after he told Burrow to eat the ball at the end of the half.

"I'm always going to go try make a play. I understand when and when not to, situations of the game," Burrow. "You know if its second-and-long, you know you're getting close to taking a sack just get rid of the ball and play third-and-8 instead of third-and-15. But you know on the one, it was second-and-15 and in my mind there was not a lot of difference between second-and-15 and third-and-20 so I'm going to extend that play a little longer than I would have otherwise."

Just like that second-and-15 pass he completed that didn't count on Sunday when rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins came out of bounds to make a 20-yard catch from Burrow buying time with a white-knuckled scramble that he topped off with sideline pirouette and throw in the face of a linebacker as Taylor screamed at him to throw it away.

That's when Burrow winked at him after a play that lit the sideline.

"A.J. (Green) was a little excited about that play. That was fun," Burrow said. "He got excited, Bobby (Hart) got excited, unfortunately it didn't count, but those are the kind of plays I expect to make out of the pocket, more explosive plays like that."

Then there was the naked bootleg where had to reverse direction and took a hellacious hit completing a pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd before taking the next snap off to catch the wind hit that escaped with the shot.