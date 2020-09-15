Bengals Notebook: Situational Simulator; Bullock Looks Ready For Browns; Price Gets Call; Burrow "Empties" Playbook; Bates Thriving In System

BURROW WORLD: Taylor, Callahan and quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher combed the LSU tape that Burrow lit on fire with 60 touchdown passes last season and tried to marry what he did best with the Bengals system.

So the empty backfield look of five wide receivers appears to be here to say. It's a formation in which Burrow looked so comfortable in winning the Heisman Trophy with the best season ever by a college quarterback. It's not exactly an NFL staple. According to Sharp Football Stats, the Bengals ran that formation once last year.

But they used it an estimated 11 times out of their 67 snaps on Sunday. Imagine that in an effort to keep Green rested and healthy wide receivers John Ross and Tyler Boyd took more snaps than Green's 45. The deep corps of receivers is another reason why they're using it.

The fives wides also cut into the Bengals' use of three-receiver sets, which according to Sharp was an NFL-leading 76 percent of the time last year. On Sunday the three-receiver group took an estimated 66 percent of the snaps.

The Bengals like five wides because not only do they have seven good wide receivers, but Burrow has such vision and rhythm when he's back there with five options to choose from and the defense stretching and stressing. But the down side, as Callahan says, is it offers merely a five-man protection with five receivers running routes. Which means the quarterback is exposed.

Like Burrow on Sunday, when two of the Chargers' three sacks came against the empty look. But it also made some plays for them.

"I think we got a really good group of receivers and you put those guys on the field and a defense has to determine how they're going to cover it and who's going to cover who, and so somewhere there's going to be a mismatch," Callahan said. "And somewhere someone should be open.

"And there's a time and a place for that, and sometimes it has moments where it struggles but overall I thought it was pretty effective, especially late in the game there. Part of being in five-wide is you spread everything out, and it makes it really easy for the quarterback to see everything. And so there's an advantage there too. And I don't think you can live in that all day long, all game long and kind of snap-to-snap basis but there's places for it, and it can be very effective."

You can see why Burrow likes it. He checked to a quarterback draw out of an empty set for his first NFL touchdown, a 23-yard run up the middle. He seemed to be able to find wide receiver A.J. Green pretty easily in the five wides. Burrow got him for two first downs, one on his longest catch of the day, a 14-yarder.

And Green should have had a 31-yard touchdown out of empty when he fried a linebacker down the middle, but Burrow overthrow him.

Burrow started that last drive with three empty looks and moved the chains before going back to it on the next to last snap, when he hit Bernard for that huge 10-yarder that put the ball at the 3.

There are seven reasons why Taylor likes to five wides, although tight end C.J. Uzomah (four catches for 45 yards) showed why they don't mind using him in the set.

"You have A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, John Ross, Mike Thomas, Auden Tate, Alex Erickson - you want to get those guys on the field," Taylor said. "There are a lot of weapons that we've got. You can put them on the field at the same time at the receiving group. We've got weapons all over the place. It's just a package we can utilize at certain points."