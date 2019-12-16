Bengals Miss The Moment, But Brady Doesn't

In the end, the GOAT got them.

Even though for the first 30 minutes or so on Sunday it looked like Tom Brady was going to be the goat. And then as he patiently chiseled another one of his NFL records with a 62nd December victory, Paul Brown Stadium took on the air of a retirement tour during the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 34-13 victory over the Bengals.

No doubt the throng of New England fans that had made the pilgrimage composed the bulk of the "Brady, Brady" chorus. But Cincinnati fans know and love their football and maybe some of them thought this could be the last time they see Brady.

"I was going to ask for his jersey," mused Bengals left end Carlos Dunlap, but then he recalled a scene the other week on TV with players in line waiting to get Lamar Jackson's No. 8. "I didn't want a Lamar moment. I'm going to let him live."

Sunday's moment came with 11:17 left in the third quarter and it was so Brady. The Bengals would follow the script for much of the day. Their four-man rush was getting there. But not here on the first drive of the third quarter.

The Bengals had their moment in the second quarter. Fourth-and-one from the Patriots 30 and leading, 10-7. They missed it. Running back Joe Mixon was stopped for the first time all day. Brady hadn't hit anything all day, but he doesn't miss moments.