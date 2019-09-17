Bengals Make Player Moves

Sep 17, 2019 at 01:52 PM
190822-Sutherland-Keaton_stance (AP)
Ryan Kang/AP Photos

The Bengals today signed G Keaton Sutherland from the practice squad and waived WR Pharoh Cooper. The team also signed OT Dino Boyd to the practice squad, filling the spot created by Sutherland's move to the active roster.

Sutherland (6-5, 316), a rookie out of Texas A&M, originally signed as a college free agent with the Bengals in May. He played in all four preseason games for Cincinnati, with a start at C in the finale vs. Indianapolis. In college, Sutherland played in 44 games (33 starts) over four seasons (2015-18) at Texas A&M, and saw action at both OT and G.

Cooper, a fourth-year player, had been acquired on waivers from Arizona on Sept. 1. He played in one game for the Bengals (no statistics).

Boyd (6-4, 300), a rookie out of the University of Cincinnati, originally signed as a college free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in May. He was with the Chiefs through preseason, then was waived on final cuts.

