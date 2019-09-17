Bengals Make Player Moves

news

As an homage to his hometown, we call Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme "The Staten Island Stew," because he's been a master chef at mixing up different packages with varying ingredients to fire up a spice that brings a wallop. In Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons, the defense had five backups working at least 45 percent of the snaps and three of them just joined the team this season via the draft or the waiver wire.