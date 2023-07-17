Bengals & Ja'Marr Chase Grant 6-Year-Old's Make-A-Wish

The orange and black of the Cincinnati Bengals adorned Brix Wood's room while he was going through cancer treatments last winter. Now that he's in remission, the six-year-old from Georgetown, Tex., gets to spend a day with his favorite team and do "The Griddy" with star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Clinch Home Playoff Game After Beating Baltimore
Though having already clinched the AFC North Division title by virtue of its winning percentage (after a cancellation of a Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills), Cincinnati played its starters in hopes of possibly improving its playoff seeding and to avoid a potential coin flip that would determine the site of its Wild Card Playoff showdown with the Ravens the following week.