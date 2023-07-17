Bengals & Ja'Marr Chase Grant 6-Year-Old's Make-A-Wish

Jul 17, 2023 at 07:23 PM
Make-A-Wish

The orange and black of the Cincinnati Bengals adorned Brix Wood's room while he was going through cancer treatments last winter. Now that he's in remission, the six-year-old from Georgetown, Tex., gets to spend a day with his favorite team and do "The Griddy" with star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

