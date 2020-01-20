Bengals Hire Two Assistant Coaches

The Bengals today announced the hiring of two assistant coaches — Al Golden (linebackers) and Steve Jackson (secondary/cornerbacks). The team also announced that special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will add assistant head coach to his job title.

Golden, 50, spent the last four seasons on the Detroit Lions' staff, coaching tight ends from 2016-17 and linebackers from '18-19. Prior to his time with Detroit, he served as the head coach at the University of Miami (Fla.) from 2011-15, and at Temple University from '06-10. He also served as defensive coordinator at the University of Virginia from 2001-05, and coached linebackers at both Penn State University ('00) and Boston College (1997-99).

Jackson, 50, joins the Bengals after spending the last two seasons (2018-19) as assistant defensive backs coach with the N.Y. Jets. Prior to his time with the Jets, he coached defensive backs with the Tennessee Titans (2016-17), Detroit Lions ('13), Washington Redskins ('04-11) and Buffalo Bills ('01-03). Prior to his coaching career, Jackson played nine seasons (1991-99) as a defensive back for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans, and helped the team to a berth in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Simmons, 46, will be in his 18th season on the Bengals' staff in 2020, and is the team's longest-tenured coach. He has spent his entire Bengals term leading the team's special teams units, and for the last eight seasons has held the title of special teams coordinator.

"We are excited to add Al and Steve to our staff," said head coach Zac Taylor. "They are both impressive coaches and will bring great experience to our team.