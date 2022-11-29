Bengals High School Football Coach of the Week presented by Paycor 

The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.

This season's program will award $20,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football across Bengals Nation, thanks to contributions from the Cincinnati Bengals, Paycor and the NFL Foundation.

Each Coach of the Week honoree will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. In addition to the monetary donation, each coach has been invited to attend the Bengals vs. Browns game at Paycor Stadium on December 11, where they will be recognized in-person.

A complete list of the Bengals 2022 Coach of the Week honorees is below and you can learn more about each coach by visiting www.Bengals.com/coachoftheweek.