Bengals High School Football Coach of the Week presented by Paycor 

Nov 29, 2022 at 09:48 AM
112922-COTW

The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.

This season's program will award $20,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football across Bengals Nation, thanks to contributions from the Cincinnati Bengals, Paycor and the NFL Foundation.

Each Coach of the Week honoree will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. In addition to the monetary donation, each coach has been invited to attend the Bengals vs. Browns game at Paycor Stadium on December 11, where they will be recognized in-person.

A complete list of the Bengals 2022 Coach of the Week honorees is below and you can learn more about each coach by visiting www.Bengals.com/coachoftheweek.

Bengals 2022 Coach of the Week honorees:

Table inside Article
WeekDateOutcomeHigh SchoolHead Coach
18/19/2022Williamsburg 48, Batavia 7Williamsburg Nick Ayers
28/26/2022Reading 20, Talawanda 6ReadingLuke Cripe
39/2/2022Stebbins 53, West Carrollton 8StebbinsGreg Bonifay
49/9/2022Xenia 28, Piqua 0XeniaMaurice Harden
59/16/2022Northwest (McDermott) 37, Valley 22NorthwestBill Crabtree
69/23/2022Withrow 17, Taft 14Withrow Kali Jones
79/30/2022Winton Woods 28, Kings 23Winton WoodsChad Murphy
810/7/2022Bishop Brossart 7, Bracken County 6Bishop BrossartPaul Wiggins
910/14/2022Gamble Montessori 20, Dayton Christian 13Gamble MontessoriRobert Rachel
1010/28/2022Oak Hills 7, Middletown 0Oak HillsJustin Roden

