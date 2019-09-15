Bengals Have No Answer For 49ers

During the course of the day the Bengals lost pass rusher Carl Lawson (hamstring), defensive lineman Kerry Wynn (concussion) and left guard Michael Jordan (carted off with a knee injury) in a shocking week-long reversal. Left tackle Andre Smith also left with a groin injury.

In that second half, the Bengals very rarely set the edge on defense. In the third quarter, Dalton was sacked three times as he worked behind the fourth left tackle of the spring and summer in John Jerry. When Jordan left, Billy Price moved into left guard.

The Niners took the opening kickoff of the second half and ignored a holding penalty to go 75 yards on seven plays in a brisk 2:50 that was highlighted by a wide-open 34-yard catch by rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuels on the first snap of the second half. The biggest play of that third quarter was tight end George Kittle's 36-yard catch working against safety Jessie Bates III. Other than that the Bengals just couldn't shut down the run and nearly allowed more yards in a game than they did last season, when they gave up 500 yards three times. Sunday it was 572, four off last season's high of 576.