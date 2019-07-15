Bengals G Clint Boling Retires

Bengals G Clint Boling today announced his retirement from the NFL. Boling spent his entire career with Cincinnati, after joining the team in 2011 as a fourth-round draft selection (101st overall) out of the University of Georgia. He went on to serve as the team's No. 1 LG from 2012-18, and appeared in 114 career games (including playoffs) with 112 starts.

"After eight years in the NFL, it is time for me to step away from the game due to medical reasons," said Boling. "This is not an easy decision, but it is the right one for me, my wife Kelly and our two young girls. I want to thank the Brown family for giving me the opportunity to play my entire career with the Bengals. I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, fans and everyone who has supported me throughout my career."

"Clint is a first-rate person, someone we all counted on and looked up to," said Bengals President Mike Brown. "As a lineman, he never got the credit he deserved. That is often the case with good players who do their jobs well, but around the team, he was highly respected and appreciated beyond his playing abilities."

Said Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin: "Clint epitomizes everything a scout hopes for when they draft a player. He's been a rock and stabilizing force for eight seasons. After earning his way into the starting lineup very early in his career, he provided leadership, consistency, versatility and — most importantly — a positive team spirit that earned him respect and admiration from everyone in the organization. Playing football is not a life in itself, but it can provide a wonderful start to life, and Clint will be highly successful in whatever path he chooses. We wish Clint and Kelly all the best in the future. They will be missed."