Bengals G Clint Boling Retires

Jul 15, 2019 at 12:08 PM
Bengals G Clint Boling today announced his retirement from the NFL. Boling spent his entire career with Cincinnati, after joining the team in 2011 as a fourth-round draft selection (101st overall) out of the University of Georgia. He went on to serve as the team's No. 1 LG from 2012-18, and appeared in 114 career games (including playoffs) with 112 starts.

"After eight years in the NFL, it is time for me to step away from the game due to medical reasons," said Boling. "This is not an easy decision, but it is the right one for me, my wife Kelly and our two young girls. I want to thank the Brown family for giving me the opportunity to play my entire career with the Bengals. I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, fans and everyone who has supported me throughout my career."

"Clint is a first-rate person, someone we all counted on and looked up to," said Bengals President Mike Brown. "As a lineman, he never got the credit he deserved. That is often the case with good players who do their jobs well, but around the team, he was highly respected and appreciated beyond his playing abilities."

Said Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin: "Clint epitomizes everything a scout hopes for when they draft a player. He's been a rock and stabilizing force for eight seasons. After earning his way into the starting lineup very early in his career, he provided leadership, consistency, versatility and — most importantly — a positive team spirit that earned him respect and admiration from everyone in the organization. Playing football is not a life in itself, but it can provide a wonderful start to life, and Clint will be highly successful in whatever path he chooses. We wish Clint and Kelly all the best in the future. They will be missed."

Boling helped the Bengals to five straight playoff appearances from 2011-15, including AFC North division titles in '13 and '15. Over his Bengals tenure, he blocked for four 1000-yard rushers and helped produce 100-yard rushing performances by running backs 21 times.

Through The Years: Best Images of Clint Boling

A look back at some of the best images in Clint Boling's career with the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Clint Boling (65) blocks during a week 4 NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Cincinnati won 37-36. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
1 / 18

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photos
2 / 18
Guard Clint Boling runs out onto the field before the "Salute To Service" game.
3 / 18

OG Clint Boling awaits the snap against the Miami Dolphins in a week 5 game at Paul Brown Stadium.
4 / 18

OG Clint Boling is introduced before a 2017 home game against the Detroit Lions.
5 / 18

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Clint Boling (65) pass protects during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (Greg Trott via AP)
6 / 18

Greg Trott/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Clint Boling (65) blocks during a week 14 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 9 in Carson, Calif. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
7 / 18

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals guard Clint Boling (65) looks on prior to the start of the NFL regular season game against the Houston Texans on Monday, Nov. 16, 2015 in Cincinnati. (Ric Tapia via AP)
8 / 18

Ric Tapia/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Clint Boling (65) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Cincinnati. (NFL Photos via AP)
9 / 18

NFL Photos/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals guard Clint Boling (65) after scoring a touchdown during an NFL Football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
10 / 18

Tim Ireland/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals guard Clint Boling (65) during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, January 9, 2016 in Cincinnati. (Perry Knotts via AP)
11 / 18

Perry Knotts/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Clint Boling (65) lines up on the line of scrimmage during a week 14 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 9 in Carson, Calif. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
12 / 18

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals guard Clint Boling (65) plays against the Cleveland Browns in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
13 / 18

Ron Schwane/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks for a receiver as center Jeff Faine (62) and guard Clint Boling (65) hold back Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Maake Kemoeatu in the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Monday, Sept. 10, 2012. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
14 / 18

Gail Burton/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals guard Clint Boling (65) in the first half during an NFL football game the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
15 / 18

Rick Scuteri/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Clint Boling (65) lines up during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)
16 / 18

Joe Robbins/AP Photos
OL Clint Boling is ready to snap the football in a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.
17 / 18

Cincinnati Bengals guard Clint Boling (65) and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (70) line up on the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cincinnati. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
18 / 18

Aaron M. Sprecher
