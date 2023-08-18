Quick Hits: Bengals First Defense Preps For Game Action; Back-Up Offensive Line May Shuttle As Siemian Expected To Start At QB 

ATLANTA _ By the time the Bengals take the Midnight Plane Back From Georgia after Friday night's preseason game here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their No. 1 defense figures to have taken their first snaps of 2023 and they hope it's no more than three. At least that's what they were saying after Wednesday's practice.
But the only thing that seems certain about the offense is that the quarterbacks are going to flip last week's roles with Trevor Siemian starting the game and Jake Browning playing the second half against the Falcons. Beyond that, there's a distinct possibility the offensive starters won't play and if they don't play Friday, they're probably not going to play until the Sept. 10 regular-season opener in Cleveland.
The reason why is back in Cincinnati. The CW is if quarterback Joe Burow were healthy, this is the game he would have worked with the ones for as long as the first series lasted. But with Burrow not making the trip as he rehabs his strained calf, his group may not play a snap for the second straight preseason.
Although they lost the first two regular-season games last year, head coach Zac Taylor's plan panned out. The Bengals had plenty of juice down the stretch to turn two franchise firsts. They won ten straight across November, December, and January on their way to a second straight division title. Plus, they tied for the most wins in Bengals history with 12.
One starter to keep an eye on is Jonah Williams. He's not only playing right tackle for the first time as a pro, but he's also coming back from offseason surgery for a dislocated kneecap. Taylor has said he doesn't need to see Williams at right tackle before Cleveland, but he hasn't ruled it out, either.
STATE OF OL: The offensive line backups continue to jockey for what could be as few as nine roster spots. Veteran guard Max Scharping, taking his first snaps as a pro center this training camp, figures to get more work in the middle of the line during the first half. Vet Trey Hill, the incumbent backup center, also figures to get more snaps at guard.
The key guy in how it all shakes out may be newly acquired free agent Cody Ford. The Bengals originally signed him to compete at back-up tackle, but he received high grades from the coaches at right guard last week against the Packers and may get more time there. Since he can also play tackle, that gives Ford some roster flexibility as they search for backups behind Williams and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
It will be interesting to see where Jackson Carman lines up against the Falcons. After competing with Williams at right tackle, Carman surfaced on the left side in practice after the Packers game. Like Williams, he's pretty much always been a left tackle and took his spot in the playoffs when he dislocated the kneecap.
SLANTS AND SCREENS: Running back Joe Mixon didn't make the trip after attending to personal matters in Cincinnati …
Running back Trayveon Williams (ankle) also didn't make the trip, so look for a replay of last week and vet Chris Evans and rookie Chase Brown getting the bulk of the carries …
Also not making the trip was veteran cornerback Sidney Jones IV. Jones has flashed in his first Bengals' camp and the coaches felt he had good coverage on Packers quarterback Jordan Love's nice-touch touchdown pass last week. But Jones injured a hamstring on his last snap of the game and it's not clear how long he'll be out …
Also out is tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion), but linebacker Joe Bachie (chest), who left last week, is expected to play …
With Burrow out, the Big Three isn't expected to play at wide receiver. But since they're on the trip they'll probably go through the warmups. So it looks like rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones is going to get plenty of work on not only offense, but also punt return. They'd also like to see him return some kicks, as they would wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter …
Punter Drue Chrisman is expected to punt Friday after returning to practice this week. Look for him and rookie Brad Robbins to divide up the holds for kicker Evan McPherson by halves …