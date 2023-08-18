Quick Hits: Bengals First Defense Preps For Game Action; Back-Up Offensive Line May Shuttle As Siemian Expected To Start At QB 

ATLANTA _ By the time the Bengals take the Midnight Plane Back From Georgia after Friday night's preseason game here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their No. 1 defense figures to have taken their first snaps of 2023 and they hope it's no more than three. At least that's what they were saying after Wednesday's practice.

But the only thing that seems certain about the offense is that the quarterbacks are going to flip last week's roles with Trevor Siemian starting the game and Jake Browning playing the second half against the Falcons. Beyond that, there's a distinct possibility the offensive starters won't play and if they don't play Friday, they're probably not going to play until the Sept. 10 regular-season opener in Cleveland.

The reason why is back in Cincinnati. The CW is if quarterback Joe Burow were healthy, this is the game he would have worked with the ones for as long as the first series lasted. But with Burrow not making the trip as he rehabs his strained calf, his group may not play a snap for the second straight preseason.

Although they lost the first two regular-season games last year, head coach Zac Taylor's plan panned out. The Bengals had plenty of juice down the stretch to turn two franchise firsts. They won ten straight across November, December, and January on their way to a second straight division title. Plus, they tied for the most wins in Bengals history with 12.