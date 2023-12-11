Bengals Embark On Historic NFL Playoff Scramble

Other than that, check in with the Stats Masterson of the Bengals beat, Pro Football Network's Jay Morrison. The Fairfield High School math whiz who spent a chunk of his December finals as a sophomore at Ohio University trying to figure out if Boomer Esiason's 1986 Bengals could make it at 10-6.

(They didn't.)

"When I was in college the Bengals were always in the mix and there were no playoff predictors," Morrison said Monday. "I did it on my own. With newspapers and future schedules. It was a little easier. There weren't as many teams. But I never remember it being as jumbled as this."

Because it hasn't. Morrison says next weekend is "a schedule Nirvana for Bengals fans." They can watch the Bengals and Vikes at 1 p.m. and then Steelers and Colts at 4:30 followed by the Broncos-Lions at 8:15. Then on Sunday, Texans-Titans at 1 p.m. followed by Ravens-Jags at 8:20.

Not as clear-cut as you may think. It would be best to root against the Texans, right, since they beat the Bengals? But it may be better for the Bengals if the Texans win the AFC South because that would have them competing with the Jaguars for the Wild Card since they beat them head-to-head.

"If you're holding on to that, then you're rooting for the Titans," Morrison said. "There's also a .02 percent chance the Bengals can still win the division, but the Ravens have to go 0-4 and the Bengals have to go 4-0 to at least have a chance. Plus the Browns have to go 2-2 or worse and the Steelers 3-1 or worse. But if the idea is to put the Jags in the Wild Card, then Bengals' fans find themselves actually rooting for the Ravens Sunday."

So that Steelers-Colts game?

"It could go either way," Morrison said. "But the Colts are the better option. The Bengals beat them head-to-head and there's no chance for them to own head-to-head on the Steelers no matter what happens this year."