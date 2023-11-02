Bengals Deal In Depth

When director of player personnel Duke Tobin and his scouts presented Hudson late last season for a workout for the practice squad, Casey knew who he was. On Fridays he puts together cutups from around the league for his own players to view and it was not lost on Casey that Hudson was the leading receiver for the Bucs against the Bengals in the 2021 preseason opener with four catches for 48 yards.

Casey loved the way he ran routes, so it was no coincidence on his first play in practice as a Bengal he caught a one-on-one fade route from the departed Brandon Allen.

"It's not like you're throwing in a terrified rookie into Sunday Night Football," Casey said. "He's been around five years and he's an excellent receiver. He's played in the Super Bowl. And he's played a position where you have to know a lot of things. The words for run plays, pass concepts. Blocking. It's a lot."

Which complicates a mid-season trade for a tight end. Hudson has gone though enough football to not be intimidated by a playbook.

"That was a nice, 'Hey I'm here,' to the team," Hudson says of his opening fade.

The 6-5, 239-pound Hudson was a quarterback, kicker, and punter at Camden Central High School in Tennessee, went to Memphis, transferred to Southern Arkansas, and played in 43 games after he was moved to receiver to get him on the field. He put on weight and his career 15 yards per catch on 143 balls caught the eye of the Bucs and they signed him as a 2018 undrafted free agent. That was the first of 27 transactions with the latest Wednesday's elevation.

He had a good enough training camp this year that it was a mild surprise he was cut and then not claimed, but he re-signed to the practice squad.

"I really like this team. I love the coaching staff. I'm glad to still be here," Hudson said of coping with all the moves. "It's stressful times going from team to team. But you have to learn what you can from each team and take it with you."

He took this:

Practice squad guard-center Nate Gilliam likes to take pre-practice snaps with the three centers on the roster, Ted Karras, Max Scharping, and Trey Hill. But there are only three quarterbacks, so Hudson jumps in to take those snaps.