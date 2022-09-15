Setting The Scene: Week 2 Against the Cowboys

Tyler Boyd 091122
Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd

The Bengals face their first road test of the 2022 season when they travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday. Cincinnati will be looking to bounce back from a 23-20 overtime loss to Pittsburgh last week at Paycor Stadium. "We had our chances," said head coach Zac Taylor. "To lose the turnover battle five to nothing, to have kick operations ruined on two kicks that both would have won the game is disheartening in that way, because I thought we would have handled those situations better. But I thought our guys really fought back and gave us a chance."

Cincinnati's loss came despite a strong performance from the defense, which held the Steelers to 267 total yards and 16 points. In the second half, Pittsburgh was only able to net 64 yards and three points, while picking up just four first downs. On the other side, QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense shook off their first-half miscues and put together two scoring drives, including a six-yard TD pass to WR Ja'Marr Chase with two seconds remaining that tied the score at 20-20. "I thought the defense played solid all day," said Taylor. "We would have liked to get a turnover, but really they held them to 13 points until that last field goal. That's a pretty good day's work in the NFL. So, just didn't do enough as a team to overcome some of the adversity that we put ourselves in, didn't find a way to make a play at the end that would have won it, and that's life. We've got 16 more of these, and we'll turn around next week and start getting ready for Dallas and try to gain some momentum that way." With the offense missing WR Tee Higgins for the majority of the game after he left in the second quarter (concussion), Chase stepped up with 10 catches for 129 yards and a TD. His reception total tied for the third-most in Bengals history in a regular-season opener.

But in overtime, it was HB Samaje Perine and free agent acquisition TE Hayden Hurst catching passes from Burrow to move Cincinnati into range for a potential game-winning kick. A 20-yard completion to Hurst along the right sideline put the Bengals on Pittsburgh's 13-yard line, and three plays later K Evan McPherson lined up for a 29-yarder to clinch the victory. But with veteran LS Clark Harris out of the game due to a biceps injury and TE Mitchell Wilcox serving as the emergency replacement, a disjointed snap and hold led to McPherson sending his kick wide left. "You always hate when a teammate goes down, especially when it's a valuable member of your team like Clark," said McPherson. "But honestly, I had full trust in Mitchell Wilcox. There was no reason to miss anything. I put everything on me. I'll grow from it, learn from it and move on." It was a roller coaster of an afternoon for McPherson, who in the first quarter broke his own team record with a 59-yard FG. The same could be said for Burrow, who despite throwing the four INTs ended the day 33 of 53 for 338 yards and two TDs. It marked the third-most completions and fifth-most passing yards ever by a Bengals QB in a season opener, and much of his work was done while helping Cincinnati claw back from an 11-point halftime deficit. "It's frustrating, but I had faith that we'd come back," said Burrow. "I'm proud of the way we played in the second half. We came back strong and put ourselves in position to win the game."

Photos | Bengals Action Against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Step onto Paycor Stadium for Week 1 action against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

QB Joe Burrow
1 / 41

QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
CB Mike Hilton
2 / 41

CB Mike Hilton

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd
3 / 41

WR Tyler Boyd

Ryan Meyer
S Michael Thomas
4 / 41

S Michael Thomas

Ryan Meyer
DE Trey Hendrickson
5 / 41

DE Trey Hendrickson

Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates III
6 / 41

S Jessie Bates III

Ryan Meyer
HB Samaje Perine
7 / 41

HB Samaje Perine

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard
8 / 41

DE Sam Hubbard

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
9 / 41

QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard
10 / 41

DE Sam Hubbard

Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson
11 / 41

LB Logan Wilson

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
12 / 41

QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
RZ9_4795
13 / 41
Ryan Meyer
P Kevin Huber, DE Sam Hubbard, DT DJ Reader, S Vonn Bell
14 / 41

P Kevin Huber, DE Sam Hubbard, DT DJ Reader, S Vonn Bell

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon
15 / 41

HB Joe Mixon

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
16 / 41

QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst
17 / 41

TE Hayden Hurst

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson
18 / 41

K Evan McPherson

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson
19 / 41

K Evan McPherson

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson
20 / 41

K Evan McPherson

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow leads a huddle.
21 / 41

QB Joe Burrow leads a huddle.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase
22 / 41

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ryan Meyer
Bengals Defense
23 / 41

Bengals Defense

Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates III, DE Trey Hendrickson
24 / 41

S Jessie Bates III, DE Trey Hendrickson

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon
25 / 41

HB Joe Mixon

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd
26 / 41

WR Tyler Boyd

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd
27 / 41

WR Tyler Boyd

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase
28 / 41

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard
29 / 41

DE Sam Hubbard

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon
30 / 41

HB Joe Mixon

Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson
31 / 41

LB Logan Wilson

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon
32 / 41

HB Joe Mixon

Ryan Meyer
Offense celebrates WR Ja'Marr Chase's catch
33 / 41

Offense celebrates WR Ja'Marr Chase's catch

Ryan Meyer
HC Zac Taylor QB Joe Burrow
34 / 41

HC Zac Taylor QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
DE Trey Hendrickson
35 / 41

DE Trey Hendrickson

Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson
36 / 41

LB Logan Wilson

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
37 / 41

QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
CB Chidobe Awuzie, S Jessie Bates III
38 / 41

CB Chidobe Awuzie, S Jessie Bates III

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard
39 / 41

DE Sam Hubbard

Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst
40 / 41

TE Hayden Hurst

Ryan Meyer
S Vonn Bell
41 / 41

S Vonn Bell

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals and Cowboys are both seeking their first win of the season this Sunday, as Dallas fell to Tampa Bay, 19-3, in its Week 1 matchup. The Cowboys will be without QB Dak Prescott, who suffered a thumb injury in the fourth quarter against the Buccaneers.

How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Cowboys

news

Matchup Of The Game: Bengals' Chase And Cowboys' Diggs Meet Again At The Top Of The NFL

After what may have been his most impressive performance in the NFL, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase heads to Dallas Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) for an encore of a college reunion.

news

Bengals Notebook: Joe Burrow Building Off Opener's Second Half; Huber, Now The Oldest Bengal, Has A Message; Volson Encourages In NFL Debut

As the Bengals prepare for Sunday's game in Dallas (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), Joe Burrow isn't dwelling on his career-high four interceptions. That happened in the season's first 25 minutes in a game that went 45 minutes more. Minkah Fitzpatrick's pick-six came on the second play of a game Burrow took 98 more snaps. "He played fantastic in the second half," says Brian Callahan.

news

Quick Hits: Meet Take-What-They-Give Joe Burrow; Higgins On Field For Bengals; Huber On (His) Hold

Yes, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has played in Jerry's World at AT&T Stadium, but never against the Cowboys. Or their sack ace Micah Parsons, for that matter, and he'll get both Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Dallas.

Advertising