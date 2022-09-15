Setting The Scene: Week 2 Against the Cowboys

But in overtime, it was HB Samaje Perine and free agent acquisition TE Hayden Hurst catching passes from Burrow to move Cincinnati into range for a potential game-winning kick. A 20-yard completion to Hurst along the right sideline put the Bengals on Pittsburgh's 13-yard line, and three plays later K Evan McPherson lined up for a 29-yarder to clinch the victory. But with veteran LS Clark Harris out of the game due to a biceps injury and TE Mitchell Wilcox serving as the emergency replacement, a disjointed snap and hold led to McPherson sending his kick wide left. "You always hate when a teammate goes down, especially when it's a valuable member of your team like Clark," said McPherson. "But honestly, I had full trust in Mitchell Wilcox. There was no reason to miss anything. I put everything on me. I'll grow from it, learn from it and move on." It was a roller coaster of an afternoon for McPherson, who in the first quarter broke his own team record with a 59-yard FG. The same could be said for Burrow, who despite throwing the four INTs ended the day 33 of 53 for 338 yards and two TDs. It marked the third-most completions and fifth-most passing yards ever by a Bengals QB in a season opener, and much of his work was done while helping Cincinnati claw back from an 11-point halftime deficit. "It's frustrating, but I had faith that we'd come back," said Burrow. "I'm proud of the way we played in the second half. We came back strong and put ourselves in position to win the game."