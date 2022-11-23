Bengals and Campbell's Send An Entire School Home With Bengals Gear And Campbell's Chunky For Their Family

As temperatures across Who Dey Nation start to feel more like winter, the Bengals teamed up with Campbell's Chunky to bring soup and smiles to local high school students and families.

Eight Bengals players last week made a special visit to each classroom at DePaul Cristo Rey High School, with students getting the opportunity to take photos and receive autographs. All students went home with a bag full of Bengals gear and Campbell's Chunky products.

"Giving back to the community that gives us so much support is a priority for the Cincinnati Bengals," said Bengals Director of Community Engagement Alex Simons. "Having a great community partner in Campbell's Chunky only adds to the impact we can make."

DePaul Cristo Rey, located six miles north of Paycor Stadium, educates over 300 students grades 9-12. Faculty of DePaul Cristo Rey went above and beyond to make sure the visit was one students and Bengals players would not soon forget. Students were encouraged to sport their best Bengals spirit wear, class schedules were altered and the lunch menu was completely overhauled to serve Campbell's tomato soup and grilled cheese.

"At DPCR we try to instill an ethos of service in our students," said DePaul Cristo Rey Principal Jim Schurrer. "Having them experience the Bengals on campus in partnership with Campbell's modeled this value for them. Our campus was buzzing with excitement on that day, and we were so excited to have the Bengals visit."