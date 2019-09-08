Bengals Can't Close Out Hawks In Opener 

With 1:53 left in the first half the Bengals defense had held Wilson got the ball back with just 46 passing yards in a game the Bengals were leading, 10-7. But after Kirkpatrick was called for unsportsman-like conduct on an ill-advised post-snap shove, Wilson beat a blitz with a 42-yard pass to rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf taking a go route away from cornerback William Jackson.

Then on third down, the Bengals had running back Chris Carson dead to right, but Kirkpatrick and Bates missed the tackle and Carson converted for a touchdown that gave Seattle a 14-10 lead with 52 second left.

On their first 19 plays of the season, Taylor flew in the face of his pedigree and threw it 16 times while Mixon carried it three times for four yards.

But Dalton killed them softly with 10 completions under the zone to five different receivers as Taylor spread them out. The rebuilt offensive line didn't flinch in that first quarter and offered no false starts in the first half in a building foes have been called for 176 of them in the last 112 games.

The Bengals did get called for a hold (rookie tight end Drew Sample on one of his first NFL snaps), but Dalton hooked up Ross underneath for a 20-yard reception with play-action aiding his time in the pocket. They needed a hitting the kicker call to keep the drive alive when Bengals punter Kevin Huber got spilled and the Bengals did get a 13-play, field-goal drive out of it.

Using primarily two tight-end sets, Dalton took shots on quick slants with Boyd racking up five catches for 46 yards in the first quarter and Willis converted a third down on his first NFL catch that was a quick hitter over the middle to set up Bullock's 39-yard field goal with 2:48 left in the first quarter for a 3-0 lead.

The Bengals rolled out a nickel package with no linebackers on their first third down and went with three safeties as Clayton Fejedelem checked in to join the three corners and five defensive linemen.