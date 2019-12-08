Bengals, Browns Trade Punches

They had a golden chance to get points in the last minute when Huber dropped one inside the 10 and the Browns went three-and-out and the Bengals would have had the ball at about their 40 after the punt. But rookie wide receiver Stanley Morgan was called for face-mask penalty, shoving them back to their 18 and the whole thing blew up to end the half when Tate was called for their fourth 15-yard penalty of the half, a blind-side block.

Dalton also had Erickson wide open on a double move down the right side-line, but couldn't keep him on the field.

The Bengals took a tough one penalty and watched the Browns turn it into Ward's 61-yard pick off Dalton's errant pass to give Cleveland a 7-0 lead with 5:36 left in the first quarter.

It was unfortunate. The Bengals had a 3-0 lead when Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil wrenched the ball out of the hands of tight end David Njoku's belly at the Bengals 15 and carried it the other way 34 yards and Mixon promptly bulled off left tackle for 12 yards. But Dalton got pressure on a first-down for an incompletion and after his two-yard run, Mixon got in cornerback Greedy Williams' face and was called for unnecessary roughness. On the third-and-long, Dalton threw a bad ball, high and behind Tate and Tate could only tip it. It bounced right to Ward for his first interception of the season and he was gone down the left sideline.

The Bengals picked up their third 15-yard penalty of the first quarter on their second turnover of the day. Mayfield threw it too high to KhaDrel Hodge, cornerback B.W. Webb tipped it and Bates hauled it in and took it to the Browns 20. But it came all the way back to the Bengals 40 when cornerback Darqueze Dennard was called for a blind-side block.

The Bengals offered two chunk plays on their first two snaps. Dalton tried to go deep to Ross on the first play, had enough time to take a long look and chose to thread it through middle linebacker Joe Schobert and his help to to Boyd for 21 yards across the middle. Then Mixon got loose for 26 yards when he started behind left tackle and broke untouched outside.

Dalton had plenty of time to also hit Boyd on a slant for 14 yards, but on third-and three from the Cleveland 5, Dalton threw it away into the back of the end zone and was called for intentional grounding, but Bullock hit a 34-yard field goal to give them a 3-0 lead.