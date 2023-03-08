Bengals Brace For Different Free Agency With Same Approach

With Bell headed to free agency next week, along with two other postseason heroes in safety Jessie Bates III and linebacker Germaine Pratt, instead of the buzz of going to market early, they'll try keeping or extending who they have.

"We're heading into a phase of our roster building that is going to be more focused internally than externally," Tobin said in Indy. "It doesn't mean we won't be looking for opportunities externally, but we won't be trying to build our team from the external UFAs (unrestricted free agents).

"We're going to be trying to maintain our team with the guys who have proven they belong and can effectively win for the Cincinnati Bengals. While we always look at free agency, it might be a little different mindset."

Tobin said there are no timelines for Burrow or anyone else. They may not be on the ground early in free agency, but they'll have an ear to it.

"We have some ability to control the cap hit for Year One with doing some other things, but we'll see how it goes," Tobin said. "Maybe it's the first piece to come. Maybe it's the last. But we'll work towards it. I don't think that we're totally handcuffed with some other things as the process plays out. But obviously, sooner is better. But we're not going to rush the process. We're going to try to get the right deal for Joe and for the Cincinnati Bengals."

The meter has already started running. Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, the Bengals' capologist since the inception of free agency nearly 30 years ago, typically has projections two years out and a forecast into the third year.

Next month's draft pool is an estimated $8 million, the practice squad is an estimated $3.5 million, as are the tenders to restricted free agent Joe Bachie and exclusive rights free agents Mitchell Wilcox and Clay Johnston.