Bengals Booth Podcast: Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'

It's the "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast as Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham discuss their first day of watching Joe Burrow at training camp. Plus, Hoard chats with newcomer Winston Rose who led the CFL in interceptions last year.
Some of the podcast highlights include:
- 2:22 - Podcast begins with Hoard and Lapham giving their first impressions of training camp and how Burrow threw the football.
- 6:46 – Insights on quarterback Brandon Allen serving as a quarantine quarterback and how different it looked at practice.
- 11:56 – Hoard and Lapham breakdown two early surprises from camp, guard Billy Price and linebacker Jordan Evans.
- 18:48 – How the signing of defensive tackle Mike Daniels improves the depth of the line and what he brings to that side of the ball.
- 23:00 - Rose interview begins with him explaining why he chose Cincinnati as a free agent.
- 27:22 – The differences in training camps for Rose first as a rookie and now as a veteran player.
- 30:58 – Insight on winning the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, visit Bengals.com/audio/podcasts. Fans can also download the Bengals Booth Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever podcasts are available.