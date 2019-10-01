Bengals Booth Podcast: Under Pressure

Oct 01, 2019 at 07:30 AM
by Michael LaPlaca & Dan Hoard

In the latest Bengals Booth Podcast, broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham break down the Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with postgame analysis, interviews and highlights.

Also in this week's "Fun Facts" interview, Hoard interviews tight end C.J. Uzomah discusses his family growing up as an only child, his career at Auburn and his love of soccer..

Some of the podcast highlights include:

  • 3:22 – Discussion of the Bengals' record before and after to Andy Dalton's thumb injury in 2015.
  • 4:17 – Postgame locker room interviews with cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and linebacker Preston Brown.
  • 5:19 – A high level view of where things stand with the team after the 0-4 start.
  • 8:08 – Of the six winless teams in the NFL, five have rookie head coaches. Lapham explains why it takes first-year head coaches so much time to gain traction in the league.
  • 12:30 – Which Bengals position group has earned a positive grade.
  • 13:58 – What is the biggest reason for the team's struggles in the red zone.
  • 17:14 – How do the Bengals neutralize the Cardinals' pass rush in Week 5.
  • 19:20 – In the "Fun Facts" interview, Uzomah discusses his family growing up as an only child, his career at Auburn and his love of soccer.

For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, visit Bengals.com/audio/podcasts.

