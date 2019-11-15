Bengals Booth Podcast: No Surrender

Broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham preview the Bengals Week 11 matchup on the road against the Oakland Raiders. Among the topics discussed include evaluating quarterback Ryan Finley's first start and what stands out about playing at Oakland.
Hoard also chats with safety Brandon Wilson about his success as a kick returner and growing up in Louisiana in a big family.
In this week's "Know the Foe" segment, Hoard and Lapham interview Raiders broadcaster and former offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy.
Some of the podcast highlights include:
- 2:07 – Podcast begins with Hoard and Lapham addressing the news of the Bengals waiving linebacker Preston Brown.
- 4:03 – What the Bengals need to consider at the linebacker spot moving forward.
- 6:14 – Evaluating quarterback Ryan Finley's first NFL start.
- 10:25 – Analyzing the Bengals' offense and how they were able to run the ball in the last game against the Baltimore Ravens.
- 14:10 – What stands out about playing at Oakland and their environment.
- 18:35 - Hoard interviews Wilson and first asks about his success as a kickoff returner.
- 23:07 – The "Know the Foe" segment begins with Kennedy explaining Oakland's success and how they built their team in the offseason.
