Bengals Booth Podcast: No Surrender

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y _The Bengals danced through the snow and into the visitors' locker room at Highmark Stadium singing about the refunds the NFL has to send to the folks who bought tickets to the AFC Title Game That Never Was. But the people who really should get their money back after the 27-10 Divisional win over the Bills are those who bet against the Bengals' night-at-the-improv offensive line as the three backups grabbed center stage.