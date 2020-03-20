Bengals Booth Podcast: Money, Money, Money, Money

In the latest Bengals Booth Podcast, broadcaster Dan Hoard sat down with NFL analyst Andy Benoit to break down the Bengals reported moves in free agency.
Some of the podcast highlights include the following:
- 2:07 - Podcast begins with the Benoit interview first to discuss the DT D.J. Reader signing.
- 4:49 - What the addition of Reader means for veterans like Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard on the defensive line.
- 6:28 - Benoit's thoughts on the signing of cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander.
- 7:33 - Benoit explains the team signing Xavier Su'a-Filo and how he upgrades the offensive line.
- 12:22 - Hoard asks Benoit what have been some of the best and worst moves made by other teams in free agency.
- 15:18 - Looking at the Bengals roster overall and how the recent reported moves have shored up various position groups.