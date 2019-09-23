Bengals Booth Podcast: Just Once

Sep 23, 2019 at 11:40 AM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
Hoard-Dan-160505-(head shot)-001
by Michael LaPlaca & Dan Hoard

Broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham recap the Week 3 contest against the Buffalo Bills with highlights, interviews and analysis.

Some of the podcast highlights include:

  • 1:44 - Podcast opens with analysis of the Bengals' first half offense and comments from quarterback Andy Dalton.
  • 4:22 – Offensive linemen John Miller and Andre Smith discuss what was said in the locker room at halftime to help spark the team's offense.
  • 5:25 – Highlight of Dalton's rushing touchdown for the Bengals' first score of the game.
  • 6:07 – Highlight of running back Joe Mixon's touchdown catch to tie the contest.
  • 8:48 – Follow up interviews with Dalton, Mixon and Miller discussing the team's effort.
  • 10:30 – Three minutes with head coach Zac Taylor breaking down the Week 3 contest talking about the team's mentality, first down efficiency and playing in a tough environment.
  • 13:45 – Postgame analysis with Hoard and Lapham talking about the running game, stopping the run game and the defense holding the Bills in check in the red zone.
  • 19:51 – In this week's "Fun Facts" interview Hoard chats with wide receiver Damion Willis to discuss growing up in Mississippi, why he was not highly recruited coming out of high school and why he chose the Bengals as an undrafted free agent.

For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, visit Bengals.com/audio/podcasts.

