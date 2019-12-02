Bengals Booth Podcast: I Like It, I Love It

Dec 02, 2019 at 10:35 AM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
Hoard-Dan-160505-(head shot)-001
by Michael LaPlaca & Dan Hoard

In the latest Bengals Booth Podcast, broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham break down the Week 13 victory against the New York Jets with postgame analysis, interviews and highlights.

Also in this week's "Fun Facts" interview, Hoard interviews quarterback Andy Dalton on a variety of topics which include his red hair and what type of swag he received when he played in the Rose Bowl.

Some of the podcast highlights include:

  • 2:35 – Audio highlight Dalton's record setting touchdown pass as he connected with wide receiver Tyler Boyd.
  • 3:23 – Lapham interviewed Dalton talking about the record breaking touchdown pass and becoming the Bengals' all-time leader in completions as well.
  • 4:49 – Radio call of running back Joe Mixon's five-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Bengals lead.
  • 8:49 – Interviews with Dalton and defensive end Carlos Dunlap in the locker room explaining how important win No. 1 was for head coach Zac Taylor and the team.
  • 13:53 - Lapham interviewed Taylor to discuss how all three phases of the game clicked and playing disciplined football.
  • 19:29 - Hoard and Lapham break down the game discussing the team effort, defensive line pressure and Dalton's performance against a tough Jets defense.
  • 25:08 – In the "Fun Facts" interview, Hoard chats with Dalton first discussing playing high school football in Katy, Texas and how he has grown in his faith.

For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, visit Bengals.com/audio/podcasts.

200723-bengals-history

This Day in Bengals History

Order your copy of "This Day in Bengals History" by Geoff Hobson.

Order

For a limited time, save 50 percent when you purchase "This Day in Bengals History" online. Visit Bengals.com/book to learn more.

Related Content

news

Ken Riley's Hall Of Fame Nod Thrills Bengals Of All Stripes

PHOENIX, Ariz. _ Willie Anderson shook off the disappointment of not reaching the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday night despite his second straight trip to the finals and echoed all of Bengaldom hailing the election of fellow Bengals Ring of Honor member Ken Riley. "I'm in a good mood because Kenny Riley is in," Anderson said.

news

Bengals Great Ken Riley Finds A Corner In Canton With Election To Pro Football Hall of Fame

PHOENIX, Ariz. _ Ken Riley II vowed never to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame until his father's induction. The door opened Thursday night when the Hall announced its 2023 class and the date is set for Aug. 5. That's when Bengals Ring of Honor member Ken Riley, the late, great Bengals cornerback, carries his 65 interceptions into the Canton, Ohio, shrine forever.

news

Right Stuff On Display Super Bowl Week As Paths Of Bengals Great Willie Anderson And Eagles All-Pro Lane Johnson Meet

PHOENIX, Ariz. _ The fate of two Bengals in the finals of the Pro Football Hall of Fame balloting is revealed with the 2023 class Thursday night here during Super Bowl week's red-carpet NFL Honors and the best right tackle of this time is rooting for the best right tackle of his time.

news

A.J. Green And Family Head Into Retirement Rooting For Bengals: After 12 NFL Seasons, 'I'm At Peace'

A.J. Green may be retired from the NFL. But not from rooting for the team that drafted him a dozen years ago.

Advertising