Bengals Booth Podcast: I Like It, I Love It

In the latest Bengals Booth Podcast, broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham break down the Week 13 victory against the New York Jets with postgame analysis, interviews and highlights.
Also in this week's "Fun Facts" interview, Hoard interviews quarterback Andy Dalton on a variety of topics which include his red hair and what type of swag he received when he played in the Rose Bowl.
Some of the podcast highlights include:
- 2:35 – Audio highlight Dalton's record setting touchdown pass as he connected with wide receiver Tyler Boyd.
- 3:23 – Lapham interviewed Dalton talking about the record breaking touchdown pass and becoming the Bengals' all-time leader in completions as well.
- 4:49 – Radio call of running back Joe Mixon's five-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Bengals lead.
- 8:49 – Interviews with Dalton and defensive end Carlos Dunlap in the locker room explaining how important win No. 1 was for head coach Zac Taylor and the team.
- 13:53 - Lapham interviewed Taylor to discuss how all three phases of the game clicked and playing disciplined football.
- 19:29 - Hoard and Lapham break down the game discussing the team effort, defensive line pressure and Dalton's performance against a tough Jets defense.
- 25:08 – In the "Fun Facts" interview, Hoard chats with Dalton first discussing playing high school football in Katy, Texas and how he has grown in his faith.
For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, visit Bengals.com/audio/podcasts.
For a limited time, save 50 percent when you purchase "This Day in Bengals History" online. Visit Bengals.com/book to learn more.