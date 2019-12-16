Bengals Booth Podcast: I Can't Get No Satisfaction

In the latest Bengals Booth Podcast, broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham break down the Week 15 game against the New England Patriots with postgame analysis, interviews and highlights.
Also in this week's "Fun Facts" interview, Hoard interviews linebacker Germaine Pratt about his NFL Draft experience and what he has learned in his first NFL season.
Some of the podcast highlights include:
- 1:37 – Podcast begins with a recap of the game with the first highlight a 29-yard run by running back Joe Mixon.
- 3:43 – Audio highlight of tight end Cethan Carter's first career reception and touchdown.
- 11:53 – Interviews with Mixon and wide receiver Alex Erickson discussing the team's effort against the Patriots.
- 13:41 – Lapham interviewed head coach Zac Taylor to discuss Mixon's game, the impact of turnovers and how the offensive line has evolved to play its best football of the season.
- 18:38 - Hoard and Lapham break down the game looking at the turnover ratio, how the defense played against Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the play of the Bengals' receivers.
- 24:59 – In the "Fun Facts" interview, Hoard chats with Pratt about growing up in poverty, describing his draft day experience and the best part of being an NFL player.
For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, visit Bengals.com/audio/podcasts.