Bengals Booth Podcast: Help, I Need Somebody

Broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham preview the Bengals Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets. They discuss the recent quarterback switch from Ryan Finley to Andy Dalton with analysis and interviews.
Hoard also chats with cornerback Darqueze Dennard to discuss the defense's turnaround and his ability to tackle in the run game.
In this week's "Know the Foe" segment, Hoard and Lapham interview ESPN.com writer Rich Cimini to give insight on the Jets and their recent three-game winning streak.
Some of the podcast highlights include:
- 1:25 – Podcast begins with Hoard and Lapham addressing the news of the Bengals quarterback change from Finley to Dalton.
- 2:20 – Interview with Dalton discussing his return to the starting lineup.
- 11:47 – Lapham explains why head coach Zac Taylor made the move back to Dalton as the starting quarterback.
- 23:53 – Analyzing the Bengals' defense of late and how they are figuring things out to play better.
- 25:43 – A preview of the Jets and how Gang Green has turned around their season in the last three weeks.
- 30:36 - Hoard interviews Dennard first discussing his impact to the defense's recent success.
- 32:02 –Dennard explains how he tackles so well in the run game.
- 36:56 – The "Know the Foe" segment begins with Cimini answering if the Jets would be in playoff contention if quarterback Sam Darnold didn't miss three games early in the year.
- 39:56 – How the Jets locker room reacted to the news of Dalton's return as the starting quarterback.
