Bengals Booth Podcast: Help, I Need Somebody

Nov 29, 2019 at 11:55 AM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
Hoard-Dan-160505-(head shot)-001
by Michael LaPlaca & Dan Hoard

Broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham preview the Bengals Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets. They discuss the recent quarterback switch from Ryan Finley to Andy Dalton with analysis and interviews.

Hoard also chats with cornerback Darqueze Dennard to discuss the defense's turnaround and his ability to tackle in the run game.

In this week's "Know the Foe" segment, Hoard and Lapham interview ESPN.com writer Rich Cimini to give insight on the Jets and their recent three-game winning streak.

Some of the podcast highlights include:

  • 1:25 – Podcast begins with Hoard and Lapham addressing the news of the Bengals quarterback change from Finley to Dalton.
  • 2:20 – Interview with Dalton discussing his return to the starting lineup.
  • 11:47 – Lapham explains why head coach Zac Taylor made the move back to Dalton as the starting quarterback.
  • 23:53 – Analyzing the Bengals' defense of late and how they are figuring things out to play better.
  • 25:43 – A preview of the Jets and how Gang Green has turned around their season in the last three weeks.
  • 30:36 - Hoard interviews Dennard first discussing his impact to the defense's recent success.
  • 32:02 –Dennard explains how he tackles so well in the run game.
  • 36:56 – The "Know the Foe" segment begins with Cimini answering if the Jets would be in playoff contention if quarterback Sam Darnold didn't miss three games early in the year.
  • 39:56 – How the Jets locker room reacted to the news of Dalton's return as the starting quarterback.

For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, visit Bengals.com/audio/podcasts.

190514-main-image-layers-ticket-matchup_JETS_v2

Sun., Dec. 1 | 1 p.m. ET

Related Content

news

A.J. Green's Retirement Unleashes Memories For Marvin Lewis And Andy Dalton: 'So Many Plays It Looked Like A Man Against Kids'

A.J. Green, the elastic wide receiver who seemingly made the boundary lines disappear while high-pointing the Bengals to five straight postseason appearances, retired from the NFL Monday the same way he tortured AFC North defenses. With barely a word, he put a bow on his career at age 34 in an Instagram post and then let everybody else do the talking.

news

Bengals.com 2022 Awards: MVP; Top Rookies; Two Comebacks And A Window Into Quote Of The Year

Our window (unlike Joe Burrow's) is closing on handing out the Bengals.com 2022 awards. So we beat Saturday's Senior Bowl kickoff and take the envelope.

news

Playing The Numbers Game For Bengals In Stats Smorgasbord

A Numbers Game heading into the Bengals' offseason. Stats you'll love to see.

news

Quick Hits Down On The Bengals' Corner

Down here on the corner as the locker room closes up shop, you can get a pretty good representation of the Bengals' offseason as they try to become the first team to win three straight AFC North titles. A few notes and quotes from three cornerbacks heading into different parts of the offseason.

Advertising