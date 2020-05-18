Bengals Booth Podcast: Good Feeling

May 18, 2020 at 09:18 AM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
Hoard-Dan-160505-(head shot)-001
by Michael LaPlaca & Dan Hoard

It's the "Good Feeling" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast as broadcaster Dan Hoard catches up with wide receiver Tyler Boyd and speaks to Bengals legend David Fulcher about a recent accomplishment that he cherishes as much as anything he achieved in football.

Podcast highlights include:

  • 2:20 – Hoard begins the podcast speaking with Boyd about what he's been doing on a daily basis while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • 4:03 – Boyd gives insight on how he is getting to know his new quarterback Joe Burrow.
  • 5:37 – Hoard asks Boyd about the wide receiver group and if it one of the best in football. 
  • 8:25 – After signing eight free agents in the offseason, Boyd talks about his excitement for his new teammates.
  • 13:14 – Fulcher interview begins with his decision to return to school and earn his degree from Arizona State.
  • 20:41 – Fulcher has been working in prisons for the past two decades to help inmates become better people. He explains how his recent experience going back to school will help his message.
  • 25:20 – Where going back to earn his college degree rank among all of Fulcher's accomplishments on-and-off the field.  
  • 29:33 – Fulcher explains how the signing of safety Vonn Bell will help transform the Bengals defense.

For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, please visit Bengals.com/audio/podcasts.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Jake Browning's Familiar Foe; Joe Burrow's Box And Fun Draws Cameras; Dr. Lou Breaks Down Trey Hendrickson; Injury Update

Here's the matchup of Saturday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 9) at Paycor Stadium when Bengals quarterback Jake Browning sees a familiar face in that Vikings secondary he faced during the first three training camps of his career.  Browning, coming off the most accurate games ever by a quarterback in his first three NFL starts since 1950, faces off against old friend Harrison Smith, the vet Vikings safety with the second most interceptions on the active list with 34, one behind Patrick Peterson.
news

The Conversation: Chase Brown: The Bengals' Young Man In A Hurry Says, 'That's How I'm Wired'

Since it's a short week with the Bengals set to play the Vikings Saturday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 9, NFL Network) at Paycor Stadium, Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson had to conduct a quick interview with rookie running back Chase Brown. Not quite as fast as last Sunday's 54-yard run-and-catch, Brown's first NFL touchdown clocked at 22.05 miles per hour, second-best on the NFL GPS this season.
news

How To Watch Vikings at Bengals for Week 15 of the 2023 Season

The Saturday afternoon game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. EST on WCPO-9 (Channel 9) and NFL Network
news

Quick Hits: Hendrickson, Bengals Defense Rides Again; Rookie Ball; AJ McCarron Hears The Fans

More notes and quotes from the Bengals win over the Colts.
Advertising