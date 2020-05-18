Bengals Booth Podcast: Good Feeling

It's the "Good Feeling" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast as broadcaster Dan Hoard catches up with wide receiver Tyler Boyd and speaks to Bengals legend David Fulcher about a recent accomplishment that he cherishes as much as anything he achieved in football.
Podcast highlights include:
- 2:20 – Hoard begins the podcast speaking with Boyd about what he's been doing on a daily basis while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 4:03 – Boyd gives insight on how he is getting to know his new quarterback Joe Burrow.
- 5:37 – Hoard asks Boyd about the wide receiver group and if it one of the best in football.
- 8:25 – After signing eight free agents in the offseason, Boyd talks about his excitement for his new teammates.
- 13:14 – Fulcher interview begins with his decision to return to school and earn his degree from Arizona State.
- 20:41 – Fulcher has been working in prisons for the past two decades to help inmates become better people. He explains how his recent experience going back to school will help his message.
- 25:20 – Where going back to earn his college degree rank among all of Fulcher's accomplishments on-and-off the field.
- 29:33 – Fulcher explains how the signing of safety Vonn Bell will help transform the Bengals defense.
