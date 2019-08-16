Bengals Booth Podcast: Feels Like The First Time

Aug 16, 2019 at 01:36 PM
190815-Williams-Trayveon-rushing (AP)
Susan Walsh/AP Images

In the latest Bengals Booth Podcast, Bengals broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham recap the team's second preseason game at Washington with analysis, interviews and highlights.

This week's Fun Facts interview dips into the archives as Hoard catches up with one of the most popular Bengals of all-time Chad Johnson.

Some of the podcast highlights include:

  • 1:33 – Game highlights begin with the opening drive of the game.
  • 2:33 – Audio calls from Ryan Finley first drive which ended with a touchdown to TE Drew Sample.
  • 5:01 – Recapping the start of the Bengals' second half comeback sparked by the team's defense.
  • 7:13 – With the score tied at 13-13, kicker Tristan Vizcaino knocked through a 57-yard field goal.
  • 9:06 – The radio call of Alex Erickson's 75-yard punt return touchdown.
  • 10:50 – Lapham interviews head coach Zac Taylor following the victory.
  • 12:55 – Postgame analysis with Lapham discussing the two big special teams plays and the team's defensive performance.
  • 17:35 – An archived interview from 2015 when Hoard interviewed Johnson on the sidelines of Paul Brown Stadium.

For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, visit Bengals.com/audio.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Meet Take-What-They-Give Joe Burrow; Higgins On Field For Bengals; Huber On (His) Hold

Yes, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has played in Jerry's World at AT&T Stadium, but never against the Cowboys. Or their sack ace Micah Parsons, for that matter, and he'll get both Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Dallas.

news

Taylor-Made Takes: 'Don't Overreact One Way Or Another'

With the Bengals prepping for Sunday's game in Dallas (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), head coach Zac Taylor spoke with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson.

news

How New Bengals Long Snapper Cal Adomitis Is Already Well Connected With Kevin Huber

The Bengals' new long snapping duties are in the hands of someone not quite as familiar as Clark Harris, the rock of release for the previous 13 seasons. But when rookie Cal Adomitis prepares to drill his first NFL snap Sunday in Dallas (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) to Kevin Huber, there's a connection that goes back even longer than that.

news

Bengals Notebook: Twice-In-Two-Decade Move At Long Snapper; Simmons Says Wilcox Was Good Enough To Win; Zac Replays Some Moves

For just the second time in his 20 seasons running the Bengals special teams, Darrin Simmons is looking at replacing his long snapper for an extended period of time.

Advertising