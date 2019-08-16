Bengals Booth Podcast: Feels Like The First Time

In the latest Bengals Booth Podcast, Bengals broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham recap the team's second preseason game at Washington with analysis, interviews and highlights.
This week's Fun Facts interview dips into the archives as Hoard catches up with one of the most popular Bengals of all-time Chad Johnson.
Some of the podcast highlights include:
- 1:33 – Game highlights begin with the opening drive of the game.
- 2:33 – Audio calls from Ryan Finley first drive which ended with a touchdown to TE Drew Sample.
- 5:01 – Recapping the start of the Bengals' second half comeback sparked by the team's defense.
- 7:13 – With the score tied at 13-13, kicker Tristan Vizcaino knocked through a 57-yard field goal.
- 9:06 – The radio call of Alex Erickson's 75-yard punt return touchdown.
- 10:50 – Lapham interviews head coach Zac Taylor following the victory.
- 12:55 – Postgame analysis with Lapham discussing the two big special teams plays and the team's defensive performance.
- 17:35 – An archived interview from 2015 when Hoard interviewed Johnson on the sidelines of Paul Brown Stadium.
For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, visit Bengals.com/audio.