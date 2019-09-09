Bengals at Seahawks Postgame Quotes

SEAHAWKS HEAD COACH PETE CARROLL

(Opening…) It's great to get a win in the opener. Great to be at home for the opener, to get that done. The fans were awesome today, and lit it up for us today and helped us on pass rush late in the game when we needed it. It wasn't the game I hoped it would be. I was concerned that we might be a little messy trying to figure out what they were doing. We really took away the running game, totally, and they just threw the heck out of it. Andy did a great job. He hit a bunch of guys, they made a lot of nice catches and stuff, and they did a good job throwing the football. When you look at this game on the defensive side of the ball, we really blew it on the long one that they get on third and 18 or something like that. That's one. The other was the flea flicker that they got us one, which was a really nicely executed play by them. Give them credit for it. Those were two big plays. The rest of the game, we found our way to get off the field. A lot of positive stuff there. I was really surprised that we had trouble protecting today. We struggled with our play-pass stuff, which has been really strong for us. It just didn't work out as well as we wanted to, and so we didn't get our shots. We were in a lot of negative situations, behind the sticks and all that. That's always hard. So, it made for a hard day. The thing that was great about this football game is that we were behind the whole time. We played from behind the whole day, and those guys never stopped. They never stopped thinking they were going to win the football game. That's so valuable to us, because we're going to be behind in games, and it's going to be hard; they're going to be tough. That was really obvious, and the mentality was just where it needed to be to go ahead and set it up for an opportunity to come from behind and make a win, and then hold them off and get out of here. There are a few plays of the day in this one. The pass to Tyler, the execution from Russell to Tyler, that put us ahead to stay, was really an incredible play. It was just two guys who have been together a long time. They saw something, and they made a little adjustment, and here we go and it was perfect. We started, and we'll figure out what to do from here. I was pleased with kicking game, the coverage and the kicks and all that, the guys did a great job. So, that was really clean and kept us in it the whole time. I took my first shot at the pass interference new deal, just because I was pissed, and I just did it. It wasn't a good idea, but I just wanted to prolong whatever. That wasn't really the exact time you wanted to use it. I had my wits about me, but at that point I just didn't care. I just wanted to compete, and make them have to tell me that they did it wrong, and they didn't do it. So, anyway, that's how it may go again. That could happen again. Anyway, so a good win. It's great to get here to be here and play here to start this thing off. We have a big trip coming up and all that and we'll talk about it. The challenges have begun. The first one, it was about believing, and the guys hung tough today.

(On winning 11 home openers in a row …) Eleven home opening wins? OK, I didn't know that. That's a great stat, that's awesome. That has to do with a lot of stuff, and that's—haven't we only started at home four times since we've been here, in the first game of the year? Maybe they want to make it hard on us, I don't know. It's great to be at home, is really what the statement is. I'm glad we got started well.

(On the lack of pass pressure on Andy Dalton…) The pass pressure was kind of sporadic. But when we needed it, we had it. Third down wasn't bad for us today. We lined up and made sure they couldn't run the football, and it worked. They moved the ball a lot. Again, I go back there's two big plays in this game that make a difference. The time of possession, it was lopsided. But, we need to clean up those two plays. That shouldn't happen."

(On the play of Jadeveon Clowney…) He did some stuff. He knocked the ball down right off the bat, and had a big play on the sack. It was great to have him out there. You could have asked about Ziggy, and he just wasn't quite ready for this game. We are thinking long haul, and we'll hope that next week will be the week. He practiced throughout the week, but just couldn't quite get it right. So, you'll be asking about it all next week, too. But, we'll keep our fingers crossed that he can play next time.

(On whether the Bengals ganged up on the Seahawks rushing game…) I don't know; I have to see the film. We didn't run the ball well. 75 yards is not enough for us. We need to run the ball better than that. I felt like we're not in command of the sticks. That's where the play pass and everything fits together. We were behind a lot. We'll be better.

(On the offensive line play…) When we get sacked a bunch of times and we don't run the ball, then you're going to look at that. We'll see. Let me see the film, I have to put some work into that.

(On whether Clowney's snap count was the plan…) He went a little more than we thought. But, he was fine, he felt good about it. So, we really knew we would have to play it by ear. I think he had 20-something snaps in the first half, which was not really the plan, but we were just out there so much, because we didn't get much on offense at all. He's 26 years old, he's ready to go and all that. We'll see. He'll be pretty sore this week.

(On the play by Al Woods…) I think they called that a fumble, it was a fumble recovery, but it was still a terrific play. Al did a nice job. I should mention Quinton Jefferson, he had a great game. He had six tackles, he had two tackles for losses, he had two sacks. He had a couple pass defenses, knocked down or whatever. He had a terrific game today. It was definitely the best game he's had for us. We needed every bit of it.

(On DK Metcalf…) A good start. It was a good opener for him, other than the penalties; he did fine. He made some tough plays. Russ got the ball to him on a couple. The big bomb and the one down the middle. I don't know how to explain that pass. But, it was a great grab for him under duress. That's a really good start for him. He's ready to go.

(On whether it is important for Metcalf to understand that the play is never over with Russell Wilson…) Sure. We've been pounding that for months, in the offseason, about it. It was a great illustration. Really, he's pretty comfortable playing now. He's doing fine, and that's a great start for him. You can see why we are fired up about him.

(On the play of Quinton Jefferson and Rasheem Green…) Huge production for those guys, and it will just be better. It will just be better in general when everybody is out there and doing it together. Bobby had a bunch of tackles today, and I think Tre had a bunch of tackles today, around it all. Those guys made some nice plays up front, too. That's such a big way to finish. When you have a chance and they only need a field goal, and they only have to get about 30 yards and our guys rose to the occasion. They played down the stretch, and that was Rasheem's sack that ended the thing. Three turnovers today, plus two today. I love that. I love that for sure.

(On whether there is a specific teaching point to Tedric Thompson on the long pass before halftime…) Yeah, I guess. We throw the ball deep to those guys all the time. Every day in practice. He just misjudged it. He's a terrific ball hawk guy, and he just misjudged it. He left his feet too early. It was too bad, that never should have happened, obviously.

(On the play of Tre Flowers….) I thought he played fine. We played a lot of zone today. He was off, and they threw the ball underneath him some. We did not spend a lot of coverage underneath those guys today, that was not part of the plan. They were kind of hung out, and they took advantage of it a little bit. More scheme than anything else. I thought that both the corners played aggressive.

(On the play of the secondary…) There is a lot of stuff that worked great, in the game plan, to force them to throw the football like that. It's kind of intricate, but most of it worked out fine. We had to give up a lot of yards. We rope-a-doped a little bit today, and that's how it goes sometimes. Some people are wondering about rope-a-dope. Greg, you can fill them in.

(On Will Dissly and Poona Ford…) Will got hit on the knee a little bit. We have to see what that means. Poona had a calf that kind of tightened up. I don't know if it was cramping or not. Those guys didn't finish the game. Neiko didn't finish, either, with a hamstring that bothered him a little bit, so we'll see what that means."

(On whether the "rope a dope" approach to the defense was due to uncertainty about Cincinnati's offensive scheme…) Yes, partially. We didn't know what they were going to do, and we weren't sure. A brand new offense with a lot of stuff in their background that they could have done, so we just wanted to make sure we controlled it. That's why those two big plays stand out so much. That was supposed to be eliminated by the way we played it and unfortunately they got a couple of them.

(On the running game next week…) We'll be all right. We have a long ways to go. We're just getting started. This is not an indication of anything. This is just our first game; we didn't play very well up front like we wanted to. Part of that, too, is the way they played and we didn't know what they were going to do, either. I would have liked to think that we came in here and made great halftime adjustments, we had them, we knew what we were doing and we pounded the football. But, that didn't take place. They played pretty solid throughout. Give them credit. That's a good group up front.

(On whether they tried to get Chris Carson more involved in the passing game…) No, it just kind of worked out like that, I think.

QB RUSSELL WILSON

Q. What did you think of DK?

RUSSELL WILSON: I thought DK was special. He fought for the football. He was special. It's exciting to for him to come in and make some great plays in the first game. He almost got to 100 yards I think and everything else. He looked great tonight. I thought Tyler looked great when he got the ball and he got open down the field on a big fourth quarter touchdown that we needed.

Chris Carson was special, ran the ball really well. He had that touchdown catch he took in the end zone. That was pretty sweet. We battled. Best thing about tonight was we just kept believing, kept telling the guys we're just down by three, down by three, down by this, down by that, just keep the positive language going, keeping the neutral language, trying to stay focused on what the task is and the task is to win no matter what, so whatever it takes.

Q. What were they doing with Lockett and were you aware you had no targets?

RUSSELL WILSON: Well, they had the ball the whole first quarter, so that was a big thing. Only had three plays in the first quarter, and then the fourth quarter, it was back and forth. They had the ball a little bit -- a decent amount. We were looking for Ty -- there were some looks that could have been there, maybe somebody else opened up or something like that and then we had some plays where we could have had a big -- couple big plays with them, unfortunately we got sacked or whatever that was but we were always looking for 16, he's special. He always finds a way to get open and in the fourth quarter, he found his way to the end zone.

Q. Did you talk to him about that?

RUSSELL WILSON: Yeah, of course. He keeps his focus. He's very -- he's got great belief. He knows how to get open. He knows how to separate and do some things. We just want to continue to battle. We knew it was going to be a tough challenge. They did some really good things on defense and everything else and we kept battling and their offense played well.

Their team collectively for us, we just talked about hey, just stick with it, stick with it and sure enough we got a big touchdown pass there in the fourth quarter to Tyler and then defense made some great, great stops and sure enough, we got the chance to win the game.

Q. On that trying to tell guys to stay with it and believe, is that something the team already has at this point, it's just a reminder?

RUSSELL WILSON: I think the team definitely has it. I think we've kind of always had that. I think Coach does a great job of demonstrating belief in how to create that. I think as players from guys like Bobby, myself, we've been in the game for a long time, guys like K.J. we've been here for a long time and we know what we can do and if things don't go the way we want to, there's no time to panic and there's no time to worry. It's just, hey, let's win the next play. You know and I think that's a big thing. I think that's -- for me, playing quarterback, that's the amnesia you've got to have. That's the baseball in me. That's just the belief that something great is going to happen and just knowing that and just continue to stay the course.

Q. What did you and Tyler see on the touchdown play?

RUSSELL WILSON: Yeah, without saying too much, get open. He did a great job of getting open. He always finds a way to see things really well, and both of us, we were on the same page of what we were thinking there"

Q. How helpful was the quarter break there to talk about it?

RUSSELL WILSON: I think that it wasn't really -- I don't think that made a huge difference. I think we were planning on just trying to -- the key was just making sure we got the protection and finding a way to get open and sure enough, he did. I think it helped a little bit. But you know, we wanted to find 16. Wanted to get him the ball and you know, DK had a great day all day and Tyler he's been special for us his whole career. Want to get him the football, too.

Q. The attention the Bengals gave him -- now that Baldwin's gone, it's going to be a change for him?

RUSSELL WILSON: They gave him a little extra attention. I think the reason why we were a little bit behind is just because it was third and 15, third and 22, third and 30. You know, it's hard to do anything in that situation. We said that before, right.

So I think more than anything else, you know, the good thing is we got a lot of great players in the skill positions, the running backs, the receivers, the tight ends, a couple big third down catches that we needed and that continued the drive. You know, a lot of guys made plays when we needed to and I think for us, you know, everybody's got to be involved. That's how we've always been here. We want to get everybody involved. We want to spread the ball around and have different guys touching the football and there's going to be times where we are going to double certain guys and everything else but the good thing is we have another great receiver over there and another great receiver in the slot and another great running back right there and that's a good thing for us.

Q. Were they doing anything to limit the running game? Numbers were down a little bit?

RUSSELL WILSON: They stopped our first down runs. We didn't get any good positive first down runs we felt like. So it was second and ten or second and 13. So that's something we've got to go back and study and figure out how we can get better. Because you don't want those first down runs, if you're going to run on first down you want to make sure you get something positive out of it and make sure we're not getting backed up.

The second half, really the fourth quarter in particular, late in the third, middle to the third, fourth quarter, that's when we started getting those positive first down runs and that helps. That was a big thing for us.

*Q. The long pass to DK down the left side, it looked like they blitzed there. *

RUSSELL WILSON: The first – we kind of knew they were coming. It was a one-to-one for him and he made a great play. He can really run down the field and catch the football. He did a lot of things today. He caught the slant, the skinny post, the go ball. He had a great scramble play. He's going to be special for us.

Q. You mentioned the scramble one, for a rookie to understand that play as it's going on and get in the right spots, what does that show you?

RUSSELL WILSON: Scrambles are key and it's part of our game. We can be the best in the world at that and there's no reason why not to. It's going to happen, whether it's in the red zone, middle of the field, wherever we are, and something that's always been advantageous for us, guys just got to be explosive and just make quick, decisive decisions and we'll play from there. I think he did a really good job.

They dropped -- only ended up rushing two defensive linemen, kind of stepped up and kind of slid and sure enough he was kind of on a slant route on the back side and next thing you know, he saw me moving so he turned it upfield. His understanding of the game is up there. I think I told somebody the other day, I think I told you guys that his knowledge of the game, he's really sharp. He's played a lot of football. He's going to keep growing. It's just one game. You've just got to stay the course.

Q. Your passing volume was low, but efficiency was really high -- do you anticipate we'll see a lot more --

RUSSELL WILSON: I think for us, hopefully, hopefully not in the sense that hopefully the games that we play moving forward, we don't get behind the 8-ball too much. We were battling with our receives today and so in terms of the first half and so we've got to eliminate the negative plays the sacks and the different stuff and got to look at it. We'll get better, that's for sure. I think the offensive line did a tremendous job, especially the second half, keep battling, keep staying the course.

Again, kept talking to the guys and just letting them know and I think for us, we always want to be able to run the football. That's always going to be us. That's not going to change. We want to be able to throw the ball around to different guys and get their hands on it and everything else. We're going to be very versatile.

It's the first game of the year. To win the first game is the critical point. I think that's what -- that's the exciting thing for us, coming at home. We battled. The whole season I think it's going to be a journey, so the biggest thing we're going to have to learn and know how to do and do it well is not blink. When the game is on the line, don't blink. Just stay the course. Stay focused on what our goal is, and try to find a way to accomplish the mission, and that's to win.

Q. You touched on Carson. Can you elaborate on him and his involvement in the passing game?

RUSSELL WILSON: He's always over the place running plays, blocking it, catching it. I thought he had a great game. He was the difference-maker for us in the first half, in particular. He's going to be great for us all year. He's as good as it gets: He can catch, run, block and he's got the determination to find the end zone and he has the desire that you want. He's arguably, my opinion, one of the best running backs, if not the best in the league and I think that we've just got to continue to find ways to get him the football and let him do his thing.

LB BOBBY WAGNER

(On what the message was at halftime after giving up explosive plays) Just be positive, it's game one. It's a 16-game season, it's a long season. You can't let one play kill you so, just reset and refocus.

(On how good it is to get a win in week one) It was good, it was an ugly win, but it's a win. You think about last year, we went 0-4 in the preseason and then lost our first two games. So, it's a win, we'll take it and you can learn a lot from this. We have a lot of young guys playing and they can learn a lot from it, and we just keep growing from this storm.

(On adjustments they made to the defend the screens being ran against them) We just had to have eyes on it. They were getting us in some great play calls so, we've got to do better, we've got to execute better, and we will. Once they do it once, a lot of teams are going to see that and try to imitate that so we have to be ready for it.

WR TYLER LOCKETT

(On if it was part of the game plan for him to be quiet early in the game and then be targeted late in the game…) They had a great game plan against us. They did a lot of good things, especially against me, that I've never seen before. It was pretty good just to be able to experience that and see what it might be like down the road. I thought DK [Metcalf] did a great job. I thought he did an amazing job with the opportunities he got. He made some big catches, especially on third downs when guys were right there on him. He continued to drive and I think he's going to have an amazing season this year, especially given the opportunities that he's going to get. He's already a big reciever and already knows how to get open so I'm already excited to see everything that's going to come from him. He's doing amazing coming back from the stuff that he went through and like I said, I'm excited to see what he's going to do. I think Cincinnati did a great job in game planning, but we just found different ways to execute. On the touchdown play, me and [Russell Wilson] were on the same page. We saw the opening and he threw it to me. I was kind of waiting for it to come down so I didn't get knocked out and once I caught it, I was able to thread the needle and get in to score.

(On if defenses trying to take him away is going to be part of his role now that Doug Baldwin isn't here…) Your guess is as good as mine. I'm just taking it day by day. But for me, it's all about keeping my head down and working regardless of the outcome and regardless of the results of how a person plays me. When I go out there, a lot of people are going to play me different ways and it's all about being able to observe the game, learning what they're trying to do and being able to take advantage of it. I think that's something that I was able to do in the second half and a lot of stuff was able to work out. I should've caught that pass on the go route and I missed it, but at least I got the perfect passer rating out of the way.

(On how bothered he was by no targets in the first few quarters…) I think for anyone it's frustrating but it's more frustrating just because you go into the first game and Cincinnati did a lot of stuff against me that I didn't think they were going to do. When you're looking at that, it's kind of like, you have to be able to calm yourself down and really see what it is that they're trying to do. It's different to be able to scout a team outside of practice, you have to be able to scout a team inside of the game to see what it is that they're doing. Once you're able to see what it is that they're doing, now you can be able to play that game in your head of okay this person is guarding me, this is how I need to set this person up. But it's hard to be able to do that if you're not in that good place. So for me, I stay in that good place and just knew that when my time came, I just made sure that I made that play. Yeah I dropped a ball, but I was able to catch a touchdown and be able to help the team to where we got on top. I'm just going to continue working on my game.

(On if it felt like an ugly win…) It was very ugly. But if we can win playing like that, then imagine what we can do playing at our best. I think the defense did a great job keeping us in. Regardless of how a game is going to go, you never know how a game is going to go, but as long as you continue to keep pounding and keep pounding, eventually something is going to work out. Like I said, I dropped the pass, but I was able to make that one play. DK was able to make a lot of plays. Chris [Carson] was able to make a lot of plays. A lot of people might try and point out that he fumbled, but he put us in a lot of great situations. It's not really about that bad stuff, it's about being able to take advantage of the opportunities and knowing that mistakes are going to happen, but it's not being able to dwell off of them and being able to overcome them. I think this win shows how we were able to overcome everything.

WR DK METCALF

(On how it felt to be taking real hits in a real NFL game…) It was just a blessing to be out there in front of all the fans. This was my first real NFL game and it was amazing.

(On what the experience was like in his first game in terms of game speed…) The players are obviously better than in college. The competition level is raised. It brought the best out of me and the [defensive backs] that were guarding me were great all game. It was just another football game to me.

(On the point at which it became just another football game for him…) Right before the game, Coach Carroll sat beside me and said 'Just remember, it's just another football game. It's still football.' He calmed me down when he told me that.

(On how important it is to get the first game out of the way…) It's very important. Coach Carroll always says it's just another game so just do me and don't make anything of it.

(On his catch on the play where it looked like a scramble drill…) The play broke down and then I saw Russell about to scramble so I just turned upfield and we made eye contact. He had enough trust in me to just lob it up and I had to just go and make a play.

(On how important it is to never give up on a play…) [Russell] was very optimistic all game. He motivated the whole offense when we got in the huddle every play. By his demeanor, it speaks a lot about his character. Just to be around him, he's been around the game for a long time. I just listen when he talks and he's been mentoring me along the way.

(On what it means to have Russell Wilson's trust this early in his career…) It means a lot. All we can do is build on it. It's just amazing to be out there. Like I said, it's just a blessing.

S UGO AMADI

(On the mentality of the defense on the last drive despite giving up a lot of passing yards) It comes from within. Every game isn't going to be pretty. You've got to love games like this, you take it how it comes. Being in these types of situations are things you will remember for the rest of your life.

(On advice he received from veterans today that he may not have gotten during preseason or training camp) K.J. said, [even when I was out there on third down] "Don't take the cheese, don't take the cheese." I said, "I got you, I got you." So I made sure I didn't take the cheese, I wasn't a rat out there for sure.

T DUANE BROWN

(On how the offensive line played today) "There's not a lot of youth, a lot of inexperience up there so we know what the style of play is going to be like. We know what the tempo is going to be like. We know what the physical level is going to be like. Preseason isn't an excuse. We have to be able to come out and play to a certain level. We didn't start off that way. We had some great moments, but we just have to have it consistently. Again, Cincinnati has a great front seven. They did a heck of a job, great game plan. We just have to be better."

RB CHRIS CARSON

(On how he would describe how the game went) We started off kind of rusty. It was something that we had to get a hang of but we have to start out faster than that. We kind of picked it up towards the middle, and died out towards the end, and then picked it up towards the end again.

(On how much of resulted due to lack on time on field in preseason together) That's really what it comes down to. We didn't have that much in the games to really have that gel and that chemistry. We only played a couple drives during that preseason, so we kind of came out rusty. That's something that we've got to fix.

(On if that was part of the reason it was difficult to get push upfront and create running lanes) It's more everybody; running backs we have to do a better job. Me personally, of ball security, and pressing the hole and making that cut. So, everybody has to go back at it and get better.

DE JADEVEON CLOWNEY

(On this team being able to finish in the fourth quarter…) Yeah I remembered that there was something about this team when we played them when I was in Houston. When we played them, they beat us in the fourth quarter also. [Russell Wilson] is a relentless guy who never quits. On the sideline, he was saying, 'I'm going to take it. I've got ya'll. Just keep your guys locked in and keep your defense locked in.' We kept playing for him.

(On if it was surprising how quickly Andy Dalton was getting the ball out of his hands…) Oh yeah he was getting it out pretty fast. I looked to the sideline and I was telling our coach, he's getting that ball out fast. He said to just keep getting my hands up and just try and bat the ball as much as possible.

(On if getting his hands up is all he can do when they're getting rid of the ball that fast…) That's all you can do is get your hands up and try to affect his passing lanes. I feel like we did okay with it at times. But we have a lot of work to do. It's only our first week being together like this and getting to know each other. I just got here like I said so we're just trying to get guys lined up and learn what they're doing. We're not trying to peak right now, we've got a lot of football left. We're just going to keep working towards that.

(On if the stats are concerning or is it more about knocking rust off…) We just chalk it up to knocking rust off. As long as we get a W in the win column, that's all that matters in football. Wins and losses. [If you're] stacking up wins, that's all that matters.

(On what it was like playing as the home team at CenturyLink Field…) It's crazy. This fanbase is the best that I've ever been in front of. I remember telling guys when we were on the road here that I've never heard a stadium this loud. Being a part of it now is even better. I'm happy about that and [I'm] looking forward to next week on to Pittsburgh.

(On how they adjusted for the screens the Bengals were throwing…) We just had to calm down our front. We knew they had to get the ball out quick and they'd try to make some plays. They had some success early on with screens and we had to note that there was no comeback to that so we had to lock it up tight to try and force them to throw it deep down the field.

(On if it felt like it had been awhile since he had been out there playing…) Yeah, I felt like I was still knocking some rust off but I had a good time out there getting going and getting moving.

CB TRE FLOWERS

(On the victory) Like we said, bend don't break. They've got a lot of players on that side. There's a lot of mental errors that we know how to fix them and it's get back to work.

(On how important it is to move on from this game to the next) Yeah, I'm sure that everybody's ready to play again. We'll celebrate for about two, three more hours I'm sure. We'll watch film and then move on tonight.

(On the first home win of the season) It was great. The crowd was loud the whole night. Defense got them into it and a lot of passion by everyone tonight.

S TEDRIC THOMPSON

(On how he moves on after getting a penalty) When I catch a pick, when I catch a pick-six, the next play, right after that, I forget about it. If I drop a pick, I forget about it. If I make a tackle, the next play, I forget about it. If I miss a tackle, the next play, I forget about it. That's my approach.

(On if he expected the Bengals to be so pass heavy in the game) We expected pass play.

(On how they adjusted to all the tight end and running back screens) The D-line is dirty. The D-line did their thing. They did a good job chasing the screens down. Really give credit to the D-line when the screen starts, when they stop making yards on screen ups.

CB SHAQUILL GRIFFIN

(On what he sees from Tre Flowers and his mindset) "Year two- I know his mentality is to get more hands on the ball. That's something he continues to work on. Right now they're trying to make it tough on him because they're calling these pass interferences, and it's tough because I feel like the plays he's making are clean. You telling someone not to touch somebody, it's the game of football, there's going to be touching. So, I feel like that's the toughest part but, the more they try him the more he'll get better at it. He's going to have a lot of interceptions this year, I feel like it's coming. That's something he wanted to work on, he did it all offseason, he did great with it so, I'm excited for him."

(On his relationship with Tre Flowers and taking him under his wing) "He's like a brother to me so, I don't look at it as me taking someone under my wing. It's just, he's a brother so, wherever he's at is where I'm trying to be too. We look up to each other, that's the kind of family vibe that we have. It's not about taking someone under my wing, it's just having that relationship and being a brother."

DE BRANDEN JACKSON

(On Rasheem Green's strip sack at the end of the game) "I was like, that's when big plays need to be made right there. I looked to him and I said take your chance. Shoot it. He shot his shot [and] got a sack fumble. We knew it was a sack fumble when he hit it. I don't know if he knew, but I knew it was."

(On how good this defensive line can be once Ziggy Ansah is back) "It's going to be as good as we take us. Coach Carroll is always preaching on us up front, offensive line and defensive line. We understand that every week, we have to come up with big plays and stop the run. It starts from there. We're going to be as good as we take ourselves."

SS BRADLEY McDOUGALD

(On Andy Dalton being able to get rid of the ball so quickly) "That's what it was. He was just getting the ball out of his hands quickly. Whatever he was taking, he was giving. He wasn't out there trying to overdo things. He wasn't out there trying to make too many plays. He was just taking whatever plays came his way and trusted his receivers to get a couple extra yards."