Bengals Appear To Be Primed Again As NFL Closes In On Next Month's Schedule Release

"When you start talking about 50 million people watching championship games," North said, "those are heights we haven't been to before. I hope it's sustainable. That's a really big number to get to."

Although they were supposed to be seen five times in prime time last season, only three Bengals games made it. Their Nov. 20 Sunday night game in Pittsburgh was flexed to that afternoon and the Jan. 2 Monday nighter at Paycor Stadium against the Bills was canceled.

Even after the Bengals went to Orchard Park for a decisive divisional victory three weeks later in the playoffs, it looks as if they're headed back to prime time. At kickoff back on Jan. 2, the game was already on the way to becoming one of the highest-rated Monday nighters of the season.

How about putting it in the first Monday night slot of the season? The Monday Nighter yet to be played?

"You could see that (again) on Monday Night Football," North said. "But that game might almost be good enough to crack into that top ten and then you start to talk about 25-30 million viewers and you're talking about a Sunday afternoon doubleheader, you're talking about Sunday Night Football. You could be talking about something really early, like a Week One Sunday Night or Monday Night. There are great opportunities and I think everybody's going to be interested in that game right at the beginning."

The Bengals have another potential juicy matchup worthy of Opening Night in Kansas City on Thursday, Sept. 7. They've met four times the past two seasons and all but one of the games has been decided on the last snap and that one was by a field goal.

But what looks like a lock isn't so much as North looked at it from all sides. Not only would the Bengals be a great story on Opening Night against the Chiefs, but so would Buffalo. How about a rematch of last year's Super Bowl epic finish against the Eagles? The Raiders or Chargers as division foes would be riveting for the Chiefs. The Bears or Lions would offer a different lure of teams on the rise challenging the best.